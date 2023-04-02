Trump Will Make Move That Could Solidify Him as Front-Runner After Booking on Tuesday: Report

At first glance, the first-ever indictment of a former president is not something that one would expect to work in his favor, especially given that he is running for president again.

However, this is Donald Trump we are talking about. If there is anything we have learned about him, it’s that he is perfectly capable of using anything to his advantage.

This indictment appears to be no different, and it looks like Trump has something special planned for when he turns himself in on Tuesday.

On Saturday, The Washington Times reported that a source close to Trump said he is planning to hold a news conference immediately following his arraignment in New York City.

Already, many on the left are afraid that the indictment will backfire horribly on the Democrats, as the charges being pushed against the former president are very flimsy and will likely not hold up in court.

However, Trump’s decision to turn the arraignment into a news conference — or, more accurately, a campaign rally — might be the thing that puts the nail in the coffin of the Democrats’ attempts to get rid of him.

The fact of the matter is, despite everything the Democrats have thrown at him over the last seven years, from “Russian collusion” to Jan. 6, Trump still remains popular among his voter base.

Part of this is simply because the Democrats, in their hatred of the former president, only give him free advertising.

Regardless of what you think of Trump, there is little doubt that he is one of the most media-savvy figures in the world. His whole modus operandi is that there is no such thing as bad publicity, and he can take any situation and turn it into an opportunity to get his message across.

Will the indictment work in Trump's favor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2348 Votes) No: 3% (66 Votes)

The Democrats apparently have yet to figure that out, and it only serves to boost his campaign.

This is why, when Trump announced two weeks ago that he expected to be arrested, many people suspected it was simply an attempt by him to get into the spotlight.

Now that he has actually been indicted and will be arraigned, Trump will get the boost he so desired.

The Democrats better think long and hard about their next move. If they make the slightest misstep regarding this indictment, it could mean disaster for them in 2024.

Of course, if Trump has to battle this case while running for president, it is going to be harder for him to campaign.

But the Democrats may have just handed Trump exactly what he needed to take back the White House next year.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.