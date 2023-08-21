Former President Donald Trump will be required to pay a $200,000 cash bond in order to be released after his arraignment later this week in Georgia.

Trump was indicted last week on 13 felony counts by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and is scheduled to appear in court Friday by noon.

Willis charged Trump with interference in the 2020 election when he and his legal team challenged the results.

Eighteen other people were also targeted in the indictment.

ABC News reported that as part of his bond arrangement, Trump “shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

The court said he must also make “no direct or indirect threat” toward any witnesses or anyone else who is facing charges.

Trump has likened the investigation and indictment against him to a witch hunt and has maintained his innocence.

He is charged with racketeering, criminal solicitation, filing false documents and criminal conspiracy.

His bond on the alleged violations of the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act is set at $80,000.

The bond for the other 12 charges is $10,000 per charge.

“Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump,” Willis said last Monday after the indictment was announced, PBS reported.

An earlier version of the indictment had been posted online earlier on Aug. 14 but was quickly deleted.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich claimed last week that Willis was told by someone at a high level in Washington to hand down the indictment amid the negative press surrounding the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

“I am told — this is hearsay — but I am told by a reliable source that [last] Friday evening, somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, ‘You have to indict on Monday. We have to cover up all of the mistakes we just made with Weiss,’” Gingrich told “The Charlie Kirk Show” after he said he spoke to someone close to the situation.

“And [Willis] said, apparently, ‘My jurors aren’t coming back ’til Tuesday.’ And they said, ‘You didn’t hear me. You have to indict on Monday,’” Gingrich alleged.

Wills’ indictment is the fourth to target the former president this year. This could be the only case in which he is fingerprinted and forced to take a mug shot, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat has indicated.

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in April and charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He was later targeted by federal indictments in June and August over the alleged mishandling of classified documents and for challenging the results of the 2020 election.

