Amid the baying of his political opponents, President Donald Trump plans to leave Washington with a bang.

Trump will leave Washington on Wednesday morning prior to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to The Associated Press.

Trump will be heading to Florida, where he will take up residence at his Mar-Lago estate while he develops his plans for the future.

But Trump is not expected to simply fly away quietly.

A red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute are all possible elements of the send-off being planned for Trump’s final flight as president, the AP reported, citing what it said was “a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

TRENDING: Dick Morris: Donald Trump Has Been One of Our Great Presidents

CNN reported that an event for Trump could be held at the White House prior to his departure, at Joint Base Andrews, or in Florida, where Trump’s arrival is being timed to ensure that he lands as president.

It is unclear if Trump will make public remarks on Wednesday.

Trump had said he would not attend Biden’s inauguration, which prompted Biden to say it was “one of the few things he and I ever agreed on,” according to USA Today.

Trump has issued a few comments in recent days.

Do you still support President Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (6163 Votes) 1% (66 Votes)

On Wednesday, Trump issued a statement regarding his military legacy.

“United States military troops in Afghanistan are at a 19-year low. Likewise, Iraq and Syria are also at the lowest point in many years. I will always be committed to stopping the endless wars. It has been a great honor to rebuild our military and support our brave men and women in uniform. $2.5 trillion invested, including in beautiful new equipment — all made in the U.S.A.,” Trump said.

Trump on Wednesday also urged Americans to be calm as the nation transfers power.

“We have seen too many riots, too many mobs, too many acts of intimidation and destruction. It must stop. Whether you are on the right or on the left, a Democrat or a Republican, there is never a justification for violence, no excuses, no exceptions. America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in the attacks last week will be brought to justice,” he said. “Now I am asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country. “There has been reporting that additional demonstrations are being planned in the coming days, both here in Washington and across the country. I have been briefed by the U.S. Secret Service on the potential threats. “Every American deserves to have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way. That is your First Amendment Right. But I cannot emphasize that there must be no violence, no law-breaking and no vandalism of any kind,” he said. Trump closed by issuing a call for unity. “Today, I am calling on all Americans to overcome the passions of the moment and join together as one American people. Let us choose to move forward united for the good of our families, our communities, and our country. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America,” he said.

As Trump leaves office, many still support him.

RELATED: 'The Year of School Choice': Despite Biden Win, School Choice Movement Makes Huge Gains in January

A poll from NBC reported that 87 percent of Republicans stand behind Trump, down only 2 percentage points from a poll taken before the election, according to CNBC.

The poll, conducted the week after the Capitol incursion, had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.