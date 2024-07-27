Trump Will Return to Where He Almost Died, Reveals Plans 2 Weeks After Assassination Attempt - 'Stay Tuned'

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will be returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally to remember Corey Comperatore, the former fireman killed at the campaign’s July 13 event.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Fifty-year-old Comperatore died from the injuries he received at the July 13 Trump outdoor rally.

Trump, who was grazed on his right ear during the assassination attempt, paid tribute to the former Buffalo Township volunteer fire chief at the Republican National Convention on July 18.

Donald Trump delivers an incredible tribute to slain firefighter Corey Comperatore. “What a fine man he was.” pic.twitter.com/HdOqc0w9XR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

“What a fine man he was,” an emotional Trump said before going over and kissing Comperatore fireman’s uniform that had been brought onstage with him as a tribute.

Comperatore reportedly dove in front of his wife and daughter when the gunfire started.

A funeral was held for him last week in his hometown of Cabot, Pennsylvania.

Corey Comperatore spent his life running into fires to save others. He died shielding his family from bullets during the Trump assassination attempt. HERO!!! Moments ago Corey’s body was taken to the funeral on the his old firetruck 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mrDU3O6e01 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) July 19, 2024

Many firefighters joined in a parade honoring his life.

Hundreds of fire trucks join funeral procession for Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed in July 13 shooting at Trump rally in Butler, PA. pic.twitter.com/oQo5XHVqRo — Jonathan Serrie (@jonathanserrie) July 19, 2024



In addition to the killing Comperatore, shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks seriously injured Marine Corps veteran David Dutch, who was released from a Pittsburgh hospital on Wednesday.

The New York Post reported, Allegheny General Hospital officials said Dutch, 57, was struck twice — once in the chest and once in the liver — at the Butler rally.

A second wounded rally-goer James Copenhaver, 74, remains at Allegheny General in serious but stable condition, medical staff said, according to the Post.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee that the 20-year-old Crooks got off at least eight shots before a Secret Service countersniper took him out.

Trump authorized a GoFundMe campaign to be set up in his name for the victims, which has raised over $6.5 million from more than 70,000 donations.

