Trump Wins for America Again - 2 Weeks After 'Liberation Day' $500 Billion Manufacturing Investment Announced from Foreign Company

President Donald Trump announced a massive $500 billion investment coming to the U.S. Monday, just short of two weeks after laying out his “Liberation Day” tariff plan.

Much of the media pontificated that the tariffs would trigger a recession in the U.S., rather than recognizing that it was part of Trump’s “Art of the Deal” negotiating strategy aimed at opening foreign markets to American goods.

Trump campaigned on using tariffs to promote domestic manufacturing as well, and trillions of dollars in pledges have come in since he took office.

On Monday, the White House announced one of the biggest investment announcements yet.

“For the first time ever, chipmaking giant NVIDIA will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S., the company announced today — part of its pledge to produce $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years,” Trump’s team said.

“The company will build and test its advanced chips in Arizona and its AI supercomputers in Texas over a million square feet of new manufacturing space.”

NVIDIA COMMITS 500 BILLION DOLLARS TO BUILD A.I. SUPERCOMPUTERS, PLUS, IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCLUSIVELY. This is very big and exciting news. All necessary permits will be expedited and quickly delivered to NVIDIA, as they will to all companies committing to be part of the Golden… pic.twitter.com/YZzoc1YNBm — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 15, 2025

NVIDIA provided some further details in a blog post, writing, “NVIDIA Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months.”

The company will also partner with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

“Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL,” NVIDIA said.

“Manufacturing NVIDIA AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades,” the tech giant predicted.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, noted, “The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency,” he further stated.

In February, Apple also announced it would be investing over $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Trump said at the time that others, including microchip manufacturers, would be making announcements in the coming days, too.

He attributed these decisions to his tariff policies. Trump joked tariff is his fourth favorite word after love, God, and family.

.@POTUS: Yesterday, I had Tim Cook in the office, from Apple. He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars… We’re going to have a lot of chip makers coming in because they don’t want to pay the tariffs. pic.twitter.com/1oh0xmxLdA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 21, 2025

The White House pointed out in its Monday news release that multiple companies, including OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, pledged in January to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure over the next four years as well.

As of the end of March, over $3 trillion in private investment has been pledged since Trump took office, according to the administration.

Trump’s plan to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. appears to be working as advertised, which will make up a key component of his new “Golden Age.”

