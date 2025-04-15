Share
Commentary
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, left, will be making a $500 million investment in American manufacturing facilities, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump's administration.
Commentary
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, left, will be making a $500 million investment in American manufacturing facilities, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump's administration. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Trump Wins for America Again - 2 Weeks After 'Liberation Day' $500 Billion Manufacturing Investment Announced from Foreign Company

 By Randy DeSoto  April 15, 2025 at 1:34pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced a massive $500 billion investment coming to the U.S. Monday, just short of two weeks after laying out his “Liberation Day” tariff plan.

Much of the media pontificated that the tariffs would trigger a recession in the U.S., rather than recognizing that it was part of Trump’s “Art of the Deal” negotiating strategy aimed at opening foreign markets to American goods.

Trump campaigned on using tariffs to promote domestic manufacturing as well, and trillions of dollars in pledges have come in since he took office.

On Monday, the White House announced one of the biggest investment announcements yet.

“For the first time ever, chipmaking giant NVIDIA will manufacture its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S., the company announced today — part of its pledge to produce $500 billion of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years,” Trump’s team said.

“The company will build and test its advanced chips in Arizona and its AI supercomputers in Texas over a million square feet of new manufacturing space.”

NVIDIA provided some further details in a blog post, writing, “NVIDIA Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months.”

Did you expect such big Liberation Day results this soon?

The company will also partner with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

“Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor and SPIL,” NVIDIA said.

“Manufacturing NVIDIA AI chips and supercomputers for American AI factories is expected to create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades,” the tech giant predicted.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, noted, “The engines of the world’s AI infrastructure are being built in the United States for the first time.

“Adding American manufacturing helps us better meet the incredible and growing demand for AI chips and supercomputers, strengthens our supply chain, and boosts our resiliency,” he further stated.

Related:
GOP HQ and Tesla Arson Suspect's ID Revealed - Sick Background Explains So Much

In February, Apple also announced it would be investing over $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years.

Trump said at the time that others, including microchip manufacturers, would be making announcements in the coming days, too.

He attributed these decisions to his tariff policies. Trump joked tariff is his fourth favorite word after love, God, and family.

The White House pointed out in its Monday news release that multiple companies, including OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, pledged in January to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure over the next four years as well.

As of the end of March, over $3 trillion in private investment has been pledged since Trump took office, according to the administration.

Trump’s plan to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. appears to be working as advertised, which will make up a key component of his new “Golden Age.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Wins for America Again - 2 Weeks After 'Liberation Day' $500 Billion Manufacturing Investment Announced from Foreign Company
Fact Check: Did Trump Snub RFK Jr.'s Dem Wife at UFC 314?
JD Vance Announces Hilarious Reason He Helped 'Destroy' Football Title Trophy at White House
El Salvador President Slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins for 'Preposterous' Question, Says He's Not Returning Deported MS-13 Suspect
Trump to Host Special Easter Service at White House, Top Preachers to Participate
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation