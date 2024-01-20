Trump Wins Battle for Key Endorsement Nikki Haley Wanted: Report
Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is endorsing former President Donald Trump, according to multiple reports.
Scott is scheduled to make the endorsement public at a Trump rally in Concord, New Hampshire, according to Fox News.
Scott’s endorsement had been sought by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to The New York Times.
The Times reported that Haley had called Scott this week in an effort to gain his endorsement and also had people they know in common connect with Scott on her behalf.
The report said that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had been in frequent contact with Scott on Trump’s behalf.
DeSantis had called Scott last year after Scott, who had declared his interest in the Republican nomination for president, folded his campaign, the Times report said.
New Hampshire here we come! pic.twitter.com/vlzm1uO0s9
— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) January 19, 2024
.
The Times report, citing sources it did not name, said Scott went to Florida Friday to fly with Trump to a New Hampshire rally.
Haley issued a statement as news of Scott’s decision to back her rival emerged.
“Interesting that Trump’s lining up with all the Washington insiders when he claimed he wanted to drain the swamp. But the fellas are gonna do what the fellas are gonna do,” she said.
I would love it if Tim Scott would run with Donald Trump as Vice president.
— Carl Hylton (@HyltonHylton11) January 19, 2024
NBC’s report said that Scott reached his decision on Friday, although Haley had contacted him during the week. The NBC report said DeSantis had not contacted Scott since December.
NBC reported Scott could join Trump for events on Sunday and Monday.
The Times report noted that Trump has been seeking endorsements, and noted that two of his 2016 challengers for the Republican presidential nomination – Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida – endorsed Trump this week.
Tim Scott is endorsing Trump tonight in New Hampshire
MASSIVE blow to Nikki Haley. Wow.
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 19, 2024
After Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, the next stop on the GOP presidential primary calendar is the winner-take-all South Carolina primary scheduled for Feb. 24.
Fox News noted that Haley and Scott have a political connection from the days both served in the state legislature. In 2012, while she was governor of South Carolina, Haley appointed Scott to a U.S. Senate vacancy.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.