Trump Wins Debate in 1 Phrase: Joe, I've Done More in 47 Months Than You Did in 47 Years

By Randy DeSoto
Published September 29, 2020 at 7:29pm
President Donald Trump delivered one of the most memorable lines of the night during Tuesday’s presidential debate after Democratic nominee Joe Biden accused him of being the worst president in U.S. history.

The two were debating the best way forward for the economy and Biden promised his plan to revitalize the economy would be worker-focused and would include eliminating the Trump tax cuts.

“But why didn’t you do it in the last 25 years?” Trump asked.

“Because you weren’t president screwing things up,” Biden said.

“You are the worst president that America’s ever had,” the Democrat added.

“Hey, Joe, let me just tell you, Joe, in 47 months I’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years,” Trump replied.

Trump cited rebuilding the military and reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The U.S. economy was experiencing its lowest unemployment rate in 50 years prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tweeted in response, “Trump: ‘I’ve done more in 47 months than you’ve done in 47 years.’ Case closed.”

The two candidates also clashed over whether the economy should be shut down again.

“People want their schools open. They don’t want to be shut down. They don’t want their states shut down,” Trump said.

“I look at New York. It’s so sad what’s happening in New York,” he continued.

“People want their places open.”

Biden countered, “People want to be safe.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
