U.K. newspaper front pages display stories on the latest Epstein files release at a news stand Saturday in Somerset, England.
U.K. newspaper front pages display stories on the latest Epstein files release at a news stand Saturday in Somerset, England. Three million new documents were released by the United States Department of Justice last week under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. To the Democrats' chagrin, Democratic and left-leaning figures were prominently featured in the files, while President Donald Trump remained untouched by any new revelations. (Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Trump Wins Again: Final Epstein Docs Nail Huge Dems, Dem Supporters, and Anti-Trumpers - Here Are the Top 7 (Plus 5 Smug Leftist Celebs from the Earlier Docs)

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 4, 2026 at 9:25am
Here’s a shocker we could have told you a year, or two, or 10 ago: President Donald Trump isn’t anywhere to be found in the incriminating parts of the avalanche of Jeffrey Epstein documents released under congressional mandate.

As Fox News noted, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted that “in none of these communications, even when doing his best to disparage President Trump, did Epstein suggest President Trump had done anything criminal or had any inappropriate contact with any of his victims.”

“During the course of our investigation, we seized years and years’ worth of Epstein’s personal emails,” Blanche told Fox News Digital. “These are communications with hundreds and hundreds of individuals discussing intimate details of Epstein’s and others’ lives.”

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation