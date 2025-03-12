Trump Wins in Greenland Elections as Independence Parties Notch Big Upset

The Trump effect waded ashore in Greenland’s politics Tuesday, with parties favoring independence from Denmark taking the top spots in parliamentary elections.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to control Greenland and claimed in his message to a joint session of Congress that America would get a hold of it “one way or the other,” according to the Associated Press.

Greenland is currently owned by Denmark, which allows the island to govern itself on domestic issues but makes all foreign policy decisions.

Denmark has scoffed at talk of ceding control of Greenland to the United States, a concept Trump first aired in his first term.

For Trump to succeed, an independent Greenland would be the first step.

President Trump really wants Greenland! I hope they decide to be part of our great Country! pic.twitter.com/rZWVOK9b4A — PatriotRose17 (@PatriotRose17) March 9, 2025

Greenland has vast strategic importance for the North Atlantic air and sea routes and also has a store of rare earth minerals, making it attractive from security and economic perspectives.

The center-right Demokraatit Party topped the voting with about 30 percent of the results, while another pro-independence party, Naleraq was second at 25 percent.

Would you like to see Greenland become a U.S. protectorate or territory? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (94 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

In the last election four years ago, Demokraatit had the support of 9 percent of the voters while Naleraq received 12 percent support.

“I think this is a historic result in Greenland’s political history,” Demokraatit party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

“We had not expected that the election would have this outcome,” Nielsen said. “We are very happy.”

Nielsen also said that Greenland needs to stand together “in a time of great interest from outside.”

The current dominant party, Inuit Ataqatigiit, finished third in the running with 21 percent of the vote, a steep fall from its 36 percent slice of the votes in 2021.

Siumut, a second party that has played a major supporting role in Greenland’s government for years, was fourth at 14 percent of the vote.

“The success of Demokraatit and Naleraq indicates that many in Greenland may be seeking independence, but they care just as much about social issues such as healthcare, childcare, education and employment,” said Dwayne Ryan Menezes, director of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative, according to CNN.

“The key difference between the two is that for Naleraq, political independence is a top goal, while for Demokraatit, it is more of an end goal.

“What approach to independence will win the day will ultimately depend on if Demokraatit decides to form a coalition government, and if so, with which party,” he said.

The United States currently has a military base in Greenland and has an agreement to defend the island if it is attacked, according to Axios.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.