Share
News
This aerial view shows icebergs floating in the waters off the shore of Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday.
This aerial view shows icebergs floating in the waters off the shore of Nuuk, Greenland, on Tuesday. (Odd Andersen - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Wins in Greenland Elections as Independence Parties Notch Big Upset

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2025 at 6:30am
Share

The Trump effect waded ashore in Greenland’s politics Tuesday, with parties favoring independence from Denmark taking the top spots in parliamentary elections.

President Donald Trump has said he wants the United States to control Greenland and claimed in his message to a joint session of Congress that America would get a hold of it “one way or the other,” according to the Associated Press.

Greenland is currently owned by Denmark, which allows the island to govern itself on domestic issues but makes all foreign policy decisions.

Denmark has scoffed at talk of ceding control of Greenland to the United States, a concept Trump first aired in his first term.

For Trump to succeed, an independent Greenland would be the first step.

Greenland has vast strategic importance for the North Atlantic air and sea routes and also has a store of rare earth minerals, making it attractive from security and economic perspectives.

The center-right Demokraatit Party topped the voting with about 30 percent of the results, while another pro-independence party, Naleraq was second at 25 percent.

Would you like to see Greenland become a U.S. protectorate or territory?

In the last election four years ago, Demokraatit had the support of 9 percent of the voters while Naleraq received 12 percent support.

“I think this is a historic result in Greenland’s political history,” Demokraatit party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

“We had not expected that the election would have this outcome,” Nielsen said. “We are very happy.”

Nielsen also said that Greenland needs to stand together “in a time of great interest from outside.”

The current dominant party, Inuit Ataqatigiit, finished third in the running with 21 percent of the vote, a steep fall from its 36 percent slice of the votes in 2021.

Related:
Remember the Statue Don Jr. Posed with in Greenland? Here's the Incredibly Christian Story Behind it

Siumut, a second party that has played a major supporting role in Greenland’s government for years, was fourth at 14 percent of the vote.

“The success of Demokraatit and Naleraq indicates that many in Greenland may be seeking independence, but they care just as much about social issues such as healthcare, childcare, education and employment,” said Dwayne Ryan Menezes, director of the Polar Research and Policy Initiative, according to CNN.

“The key difference between the two is that for Naleraq, political independence is a top goal, while for Demokraatit, it is more of an end goal.

“What approach to independence will win the day will ultimately depend on if Demokraatit decides to form a coalition government, and if so, with which party,” he said.

The United States currently has a military base in Greenland and has an agreement to defend the island if it is attacked, according to Axios.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Portrait Recently Added to Trump's Oval Office Could Have a Much Deeper Meaning Than It Appears
Watch: Police Move In as Agitators Refuse Order to Leave Trump Tower
Zeldin to 'Drive a Dagger Straight Into the Heart of the Climate Change Religion' by Axing Landmark Obama-Era Ruling
Donald Trump Set to Invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 for the Fourth Time in US History: Report
Homan Vows He's About to Give Hochul Last Thing She Wants if NY Sanctuary Policies Don't End
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation