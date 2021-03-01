The Republican Party should advance the agenda of former President Donald Trump, attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference said over the weekend.

In a nonscientific straw poll of 1,000 attendees, 95 percent of those responding said they want the GOP to embrace Trump’s agenda for the future, according to NBC News.

The straw poll gave Trump an approval rating of 97 percent, with 87 percent saying they strongly approved of the job he did as president, according to Fox News.

President Trump right on target that our movement is growing because people of ALL colors & backgrounds benefit from Conservative Values & putting America First! 🎯👨🏼👩🏽‍🦱👮🏼‍♂️🇺🇸 https://t.co/PbBEqt8Kv7 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 28, 2021



The poll also delivered a ringing endorsement for the man himself, as Trump won the presidential straw poll with 55 percent support. The poll found 68 percent want him to run in 2024, with 15 percent opposed and 17 percent undecided.

TRENDING: Expert: Biden’s COVID Aid Package Will Result in Between 5 and 7 Million Fewer Americans Being Employed

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also fared well in the eyes of CPAC attendees. He won a poll that asked who should be the Republican nominee in 2024 if Trump, who has teased a run but not made a definitive statement, does not run, according to Fox News.

DeSantis was also second in the poll that included Trump with 21 percent support, according to CNN.

BREAKING: Former President Trump wins CPAC 2021 straw poll for 2024 Republican nominee for President Top 3:

– Trump: 55%

– DeSantis: 21%

– Noem: 4% pic.twitter.com/AFu6TqFCsY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2021



South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was third in both polls, with 4 percent support in the poll that included Trump and 11 percent support in the poll without him.

President Trump delivered a powerful message at @cpac. He has always put America and the American people first. I’m proud to call him my friend. Well done Mr. President! — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 1, 2021

Other results from the straw poll without the former president included Donald Trump Jr. at 8 percent and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas each at 7 percent.

CPAC’s straw poll did a version of 2024’s candidate list without Trump in there. DeSantis still top pick pic.twitter.com/FHK7eRxP8r — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 28, 2021

Earlier Sunday, Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the GOP’s continued embrace of Trump what voters want.

RELATED: Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Lands High-Profile New Job

“The voters are saying overwhelmingly they agree with what President Trump did in office,” she said on the CBS News show “Face the Nation.”

“As you see Joe Biden strip away energy independence and cancel the Keystone pipeline, as you see Joe Biden say, ‘I’m going to prioritize opening our borders over opening our schools, opening our economies,’ when you see the vaccine rollout that started under Operation Warp Speed in less than a year. These are the types of things that voters are saying they saw happen in the Trump administration and now they’re seeing the Biden administration strip those things away,” McDaniel said.

She said she is uncertain about Trump’s 2024 plans but very clear on his short-range agenda.

Do you think the Republican Party should embrace Trump's agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (250 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

“I do know he’s committed to helping us win back majorities in 2022, which is, of course, what I’m focused on right now. We are a handful of seats away from taking back the House, we picked up 15 this last election, and one seat away from taking back the Senate,” McDaniel said.

“And as I said, as we’re seeing the Trump administration and their legacy being stripped away by Joe Biden, who said he was going to run in a — in a bipartisan way, work with Republicans, he hasn’t done that on anything, including this recent boondoggle of a stimulus bill of $2 trillion of grab bags for [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer.

“You’re seeing more and more Republicans recognize we need to unite around how do we win back these majorities and stop Biden in his tracks,” she said.

During his tour de force speech at CPAC on Sunday, Trump affirmed that he would support the GOP.

He’s back! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 28, 2021

“For the next four years, the brave Republicans in this room will be at the heart of the effort to oppose the radical Democrats, the fake news media and their toxic cancel culture, something new to our ears, cancel culture,” Trump said, according to a transcript of his speech at Rev.com. “And I want you to know that I’m going to continue to fight right by your side. We will do what we’ve done right from the beginning, which is to win.

“We’re not starting new parties. They kept saying, ‘He’s going to start a brand new party.’ We have the Republican Party. It’s going to unite and be stronger than ever before.

“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, fake news. No. Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you can never win. No, we’re not interested in that.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.