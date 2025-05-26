Trump Wishes Everyone, 'INCLUDING THE SCUM,' a Happy Memorial Day as Only He Can

There are many, many things that have come to characterize President Donald Trump since his political career began in earnest during the 2016 Republican primaries.

Three of those things — bombastic (often all caps) rhetoric, a biting wit, and outward-facing patriotism — all converged on Memorial Day 2025 in a vintage Truth Social post from the president.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL,” Trump began.

Then in a blisteringly long single sentence, the president continued, “INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE,THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY.

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL.

“BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!

“AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

You can view the entire post below:

Trump was hardly the only member of his family or his administration to take time out of their Monday to honor the somber holiday.

His son, Donald Trump Jr., similarly took to social media — albeit X — to salute the fallen.

Remember their sacrifice every day as you live in the greatest country in the world due to the freedom that they secured. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N48v6I1pd1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2025

“Remember their sacrifice every day as you live in the greatest country in the world due to the freedom that they secured,” Trump Jr. posted, along with three U.S. flag emojis.

He accompanied his post with a meme that showed a fallen soldier’s coffin and read: “Just in case you forgot why you have a three day weekend.”

Similarly, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet K. Dhillon honored the troops on behalf of Trump’s Department of Justice — while also mentioning an initiative to help those troops.

“Each year, on the last Monday in May, we pause as a nation to honor the sacrifice made by dedicated members of the Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect the freedoms Americans hold so dear,” Dhillon wrote. “As we reflect on their bravery and sense of duty, the Civil Rights Division expresses gratitude to our servicemembers, veterans, and the families who support them in service to this Nation.

“The Civil Rights Division is proud to house the Servicemembers and Veterans Initiative (SVI), which seeks to strengthen and enhance the Justice Department’s efforts on behalf of servicemembers, veterans, and their families.

“Through targeted outreach, training, and policy development, SVI works with Division attorneys and staff to protect the employment, housing, financial, voting, and disability rights of the military community.

“These patriots have given so much to our country and deserve to have their rights fully realized, just as they have boldly risked everything to keep the light of liberty shining bright.”

