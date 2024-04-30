Trump Wonders if Campus Anti-Semitic Rioters Will Get Same Treatment as Jan. 6 Defendants

President Donald Trump questioned on Tuesday whether the anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian protesters who broke into an academic building at Columbia University and occupied it will get the same treatment that the Jan. 6, 2021, defendants have received.

“This whole country is up in arms. Breaking into colleges, knocking the hell out of Columbia University,” he told reporters outside of the New York courtroom where he is facing charges of falsifying business records.

“They took over, I know the building very well, they took over a building. That is — that is a big deal,” Trump continued, referring to demonstrators who took over Hamilton Hall on the New York campus. The building is named for Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, a graduate of the school.

An hour ago at @Columbia University: Pro Hamas students smashed the glass doors into Hamilton Hall inside Columbia, occupying the building, barricading doors with metal gates, blocking entrances with wooden tables and chairs, and zip-tying doors shut. Watch: one of the students… pic.twitter.com/h5qpHcpgsx — David Saranga (@DavidSaranga) April 30, 2024

WABC-TV reported that up to 60 protesters were believed to be inside the building. They hung a large banner that read “Intifada,” referring to the Palestinians’ violent uprising against Israel.

An INTIFADA flag is hung from Hamilton Hall. What a desecration of this building. pic.twitter.com/edNyuXybFR — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

“And I wonder what’s going to happen to them, if it’ll be anything comparable to what happened to J6,” the former president continued. “Because they’re doing a lot of destruction, a lot of damages, a lot of people getting hurt very badly.”

“I wonder if that’s going to be the same kind of treatment they gave J6. Let’s see how that all works out. I think I can give the answer right now,” he added. “And that’s why people have lost faith in our court system.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS JUST ANNOUNCED: President Trump: “The whole thing is a HOAX. They’re controlled by the White House. They’re controlled by Democrat judges and prosecutors. They hate Trump.” pic.twitter.com/dS5bLoPip0 — AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 30, 2024

The Republican presidential candidate knocked President Joe Biden for not addressing the campus demonstrations.

“He’s not capable of making a statement,” Trump said.

Last week, Biden repeated a reporter’s question back to her regarding the issue, saying he does condemn “anti-Semitic protests” but adding, “I also condemn those that don’t know what’s going on with the Palestinians.”

The White House released a similar on-the-one-hand, on-the-other-hand statement on April 21.

Two days later, when asked by NBC News anchor Lester Holt whether the FBI was monitoring the campus protests, FBI Director Christopher Wray responded, “We don’t monitor protests, but we do share intelligence about specific threats of violence with campuses, with state and local law enforcement.”

Republican senators pressed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona during a subcommittee hearing Tuesday on whether he has taken action to address the demonstrations, Politico reported.

“You have more immediate means at your disposal. For instance, removing federal funds from institutions that get federal funds … if they’re in violation of Title VI,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia said. “Are you intending to do that?”

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars discrimination based on shared ancestry, ethnic characteristics or national origin in institutions receiving federal financial assistance.

“What’s happening on our campuses is abhorrent. Hate has no place on our campuses and I’m very concerned with the reports of antisemitism,” Cardona told Capito, later adding, “Ultimately, if a school refuses to comply with Title VI, yes, we would remove federal dollars.”

GOP Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama asked the education secretary, “Do you think that allows for Jewish students to feel safe on campus?”

Student is assaulted by mob. @NYPDDaughtry Many students have called the police but where are you??? We are in danger. pic.twitter.com/ghZWuMgb6y — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 30, 2024

“Do you think it’s OK to link arms and keep Jewish students from attending class? Do you think that’s OK?” the senator further questioned.

@UCLA Jewish student trying to attend class is forcibly prevented entry by 6 masked Pro-Hamas students while UCLA guard stands by and DOES NOTHING. “I am a UCLA student…my class is over there. I want to use THAT entrance. Let me go in.”#AntizionismIsAntisemitism 🎥… pic.twitter.com/LY3mmCHXNw — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) April 29, 2024

Last week, 27 Republican senators — including, Capito, Britt, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Marco Rubio of Florida — sent a letter to Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland urging them to use their authority to “restore order and protect Jewish students” on college campuses.

They noted multiple federal laws have been violated by the protesters, including those against discrimination and espousing support for terrorism.

The Biden administration has been aggressively prosecuting those involved with the 2021 Capitol incursion.

At a briefing in January, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves said there had been nearly 900 prosecutions of Jan. 6 defendants, the majority for nonviolent offenses.

He said thousands of people who merely entered the Capitol grounds, but not the building itself, were still eligible to be charged.

