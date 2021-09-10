Trump Won't Commit to 2024 Run, Says He'll Decide 'In the Not Too Distant Future'

Former President Donald Trump did not commit to running for president in 2024 while on Fox News on Thursday, but said he’d make a decision “in the not too distant future.”

“I think you’ll be very happy,” Trump told host Greg Gutfeld.

“I’ll make a decision in the not too distant future, but I love our country.”







Trump contradicted a previous statement he had made to Fox News’ Sean Hannity in June, when he indicated he had already made a decision on whether he would run for president again.

In his conversation with Gutfeld, Trump pointed to polls that show he would win in a potential rematch against Biden and bragged about his high approval rating among Republicans.

“That makes me feel good. It makes me feel appreciated,” he said.

Gutfeld jokingly said a potential downside to Trump running is that it would “save CNN.”

The former president agreed that would be a problem and said he was “very proud of what they’ve done for them. They are down 81 percent.”

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said last week he believed Trump would run again in 2024.

“He’s proven he can take the heat,” the congressman said. “We’re at a moment now where you’ve got to have someone who’s willing to fight, willing to stand up to all the abuses.”

Trump’s PAC announced rallies in Iowa, the first presidential primary state, and Georgia on Tuesday as speculation over 2024 continues.

“I would say the likelihood is somewhere between 99 and 100 percent,” former White House advisor Jason Miller said on the possibility of Trump launching another campaign.

“I think he’s definitely running in 2024,” Miller said. “I had a good conversation with him last night, I’m going to go see him in a couple days here. He hasn’t said the magical words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes it’s pretty clear that he’s running.”

A Quinnipiac University poll released in August showed 60 percent of Americans thought it would be bad for America if Trump ran in 2024.

A poll by GOP survey firm Echelon Insights in June showed 58 percent of Americans opposed another presidential campaign by Trump, while 47 percent were against Biden running for a second term.

Respondents to a recent national Emerson College Poll favored Trump slightly over Biden in a hypothetical 2024 head-to-head matchup.

