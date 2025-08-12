Share
As Trump Works to Clean Up DC's Mess, Here's What the White House is Doing with the Homeless

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2025 at 3:49pm
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt offered further details Tuesday regarding how the administration plans to address the homeless population in Washington, D.C., as part of  President Donald Trump’s push to clean up the nation’s capital.

The previous day, Trump told reporters, “I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse. This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re gonna take our capital back. We’re taking it back.

“Under the authorities vested in me as the president of the United States, I’m officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act … and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control,” the president added.

Trump further announced that he would be deploying 800 D.C. National Guard to assist in the cleanup effort.

On Tuesday, Leavitt elaborated, saying that the police are “going to enforce the laws that are already on the books here in Washington, D.C. For far too long, these laws have been completely ignored, and the homelessness problem has ravaged the city.”

She noted the law gives the MPD the authority to deal with homeless encampments.

Leavitt explained that police officers will give the homeless the opportunity to leave the encampment, be taken to a homeless shelter, and be offered addiction or mental health services.

“If they refuse, they will be susceptible to fines or to jail time. These are pre-existing laws that are already on the books. They have not been enforced,” the press secretary reiterated.

Leavitt explained that the National Guard troops will be assisting police in the work to clean up the city.

“While we are targeting criminals and trying to remove criminals off the street, we also want to make D.C. safe and beautiful, and that involves removing mentally disturbed individuals and homeless encampments,” she said.

During his remarks Monday, Trump said, “Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youths, drugged-out maniacs, and homeless people, and we’re not going to let it happen anymore.

“We are going to be removing homeless encampments from all over our parks, our beautiful, beautiful parks. … We’re moving the encampments away, trying to take care of people,” he further stated.

“There are many places that they can go, and we’re going to help them as much as you can help, but they’ll not be allowed to turn our capital into a wasteland for the world to see,” Trump said.

The president recounted to reporters, “My father always used to tell me … ‘Son, when you walk into a restaurant and you see a dirty front door, don’t go in. Because if the front door is dirty, the kitchen is dirty also.'”

Trump asserted, “If our capital is dirty, our whole country is dirty.”

