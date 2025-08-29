Trump Yanks Kamala Harris' Secret Service Protection as Undisclosed Biden Order Comes to Light

Kamala Harris’ upcoming book tour may have gotten a lot more expensive for the former vice president.

According to a CNN report, President Donald Trump on Thursday revoked an order from the Biden administration that extended Harris’ Secret Service protection far beyond what vice presidents are normally entitled to.

And the development comes just as Harris is going to be stepping out in the public eye again.

Trump made the move in a memo to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, CNN reported.

“You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” the memo states, according to the network.

Federal law guarantees former presidents Secret Service protection for life, but only authorizes Secret Service protection for vice presidents for six months. Harris’ detail should have ended July 21.

In the final days of his administration, however, now-former President Joe Biden had extended it, according to CNN. That order had not previously been made public, the network reported.

A Biden spokesman on Thursday did not comment on Biden’s reasons for issuing the order.

Predictably, liberals on social media denounced Trump’s decision:

BREAKING: Trump has canceled former Kamala Harris’ Secret Service protection, effective September 1, 2025. Imagine being so petty and hateful that you put someone’s life in danger to “own the libs”. Piece of crap. pic.twitter.com/hHlTenRU3k — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 29, 2025

However, Harris critics called it long overdue.

Kamala Harris had her Secret Service protection cancelled by President Trump on Thursday. Good. Having her escorted to go shopping at fancy stores had been a waste of our tax dollars. Joe Biden had secretly extended her SS for a year. Trump ended that. Kamala’s SS stops 9/1. pic.twitter.com/jwP4Z9F36D — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 29, 2025

The Secret Service has finally been unburdened from this has-been. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) August 29, 2025

Trump’s order comes just as Harris is expected to release a memoir about the 2024 campaign. Titled “107 Days,” it’s due for release on Sept. 23.

Harris already has planned a two-month, 15-city book tour to promote the work, according to USA Today.

Was this a good move by Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2065 Votes) No: 1% (12 Votes)

Besides stops in major cities in the United States, the tour will travel to the United Kingdom and Canada, USA Today reported.

Whatever security arrangements are in place for that tour, American taxpayers won’t be forced to pick up the tab.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.