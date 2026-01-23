Trump Yanks 'Prestigious' Board of Peace Offer from Canada After War of Words at Davos

After a scorching speech by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the world Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Canada was bounced from the Board of Peace that will oversee the next step of President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.

“Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Carney, who had indicated last week Canada would join the board, did not name names, but delivered what Trump took to be an anti-American message that called for what Carney described as “middle powers” to fight back against larger ones, according to CNBC.

“Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” he said.

Coming after a nasty, public spat over Trump’s proposed use of tariffs amid the tug of wills between America and Europe over control of Greenland, Carney said “the rules-based international order” has collapsed while superpowers “pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion.”

While at Davos, Trump also said that his plan to defend America keeps Canada safe, according to Fox News.

“We’re building a Golden Dome that’s going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also,” Trump said during the forum in Davos.

“But they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada,” he said.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

Carney fired back with a comment on X.

“Canada and the United States have built a remarkable partnership, in the economy, in security, and in rich cultural exchange,” Carney wrote.

“But Canada doesn’t ‘live because of the United States.’ Canada thrives because we are Canadian,” he wrote.

Canada thrives because we are Canadian. pic.twitter.com/jBTiOyJFj5 — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) January 22, 2026

The Board of Peace, assuming Canada remains on the sidelines, would include Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece, Israel, and China.

As noted by The Hill, Carney had responded to Canada’s invitation to join by questioning how the $1 billion for membership would be spent.

Canada “wants money to have maximum impact,” he said.

“We still do not have unimpeded aid flows, humanitarian aid flows at scale to the people in Gaza,” he said. “That is a precondition for moving forward on this.”

