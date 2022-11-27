Trump-Ye 2024? Not So Fast, Trump Uses Scathing 2 Words to Describe Kanye

For Republicans looking forward to 2024 and the possibility of removing President Joe Biden from office, they currently have two official candidates.

Those candidates would be former President Donald Trump and the artist formerly known as Kanye West (who has legally changed his name to just “Ye”).

That is … quite an eccentric pair of early presidential candidates. Given the enormous personalities of both men, it stands to reason that some have envisioned the two of them teaming up as a potential “worst nightmare scenario” for Biden.

Given their publicized past relationship, wherein West met with then-President Trump to discuss a whole litany of issues (it was enough to drive Jimmy Kimmel mad), it stands to reason that the two of them could potentially team up.

Apparently, that past relationship was enough for West to ask Trump to be his vice president.

Given what Americans already know of Trump’s temperament and ambitions, that was never going to happen. West even described Trump’s mood as “perturbed” when recounting that particular conversation.

But what about West as vice president? Surely a political neophyte like West could stand to get a leg up through Trump and his connections.

Well, there’s now ample reason to believe that scenario won’t happen either. And it’s got nothing to do with West’s ability to accept a VP role.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform to offer his brutal analysis of West’s current state of mind, and it’s pretty clear that Trump has no interest in working with West in any capacity.

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,'” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Look at how Trump described West. “Seriously troubled.” Those two scathing words are not a ringing endorsement for a fry cook, let alone a potential political partner.

Trump had recently come under fire by the media and pundits for having dinner with West and virulent racist and antisemite Nick Fuentes.

Whatever you say or think about Trump, it’s hard to find a more pro-Israel president in American history than him. Having any association with someone like Fuentes would fly in the face of that distinction.

“[West] shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years,” Trump continued.

It was at this point that Trump actually revealed that “advice” he sought to give West.

“I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win,” Trump said. “Fake News went CRAZY!”

So there you have it. Politics can certainly make for some strange bedfellows.

But Trump and West won’t be teaming up with each other, at least, anytime soon.

