Trumponomincs Working As Promised as Deficit Falls, Revenues Go Up

Democrats and their allies in the media are really trying to sell Americans on the belief that President Donald Trump’s economic agenda is hurting them.
It’s funny, there wasn’t all this chirping about mortgage costs 10 months ago when President Joe Biden was in charge. Mortgages are, in fact, cheaper now.
Grocery costs were a campaign issue — with the price spike in eggs being emblematic — and they are coming down. In fact, most everything is coming down, but prices are still much higher than when Biden took office in 2021.
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law