President Donald Trump, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump, joined by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Trump's 2nd Term Approval Numbers Take Surprising Turn Compared to Obama's and Bush's

 By Randy DeSoto  June 5, 2025 at 5:00am
It has been widely reported that President Donald Trump’s second-term approval rating has been running significantly higher than at the same point during his first term.

In another new twist, the 47th president is rating higher than both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush in their respective second terms.

Keep in mind that both of the latter men had won re-election in consecutive terms, so one would think that they should be riding high early in their immediate returns to the Oval Office. The American people had given both parties’ candidates a look and decided to stick with the horse they were riding.

But, according to the RealClear Polling average, Trump stands at 47.5 percent approval, while at the same point in their second terms, Obama was at 46.6 percent and Bush was at 46.1 percent.

These are numbers based on averaging polling from outlets on the political left, such as Reuters/Ipsos, to those on the right, like Rasmussen.

For the record, Rasmussen polling going into November’s election showed Trump winning by 3 percentage points, while Reuters/Ipsos had Vice President Kamala Harris ahead by 1 percentage point.

A poll by Reuters/Ipsos in the middle of last month had Trump at 42 percent approval with 52 percent disapproval (therefore underwater by -10), while Rasmussen in late May and early June showed the president with 53 percent approval and 46 percent disapproval.

Rasmussen reported last week that for the first time in its history of polling, 50 percent of Americans think the country is on the right track.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt correlated the finding to Trump’s policies since taking office in January.

“Our country is clearly heading in the right direction under President Trump’s bold leadership,” she said during a media briefing.

“Despite all the doomcasting from the media, Americans are growing more and more optimistic about the economy under this president,” Leavitt told reporters.

“Consumer confidence surged in May, with the biggest monthly jump in four years, smashing expectations,” she continued.

“According to the release from the Consumer Confidence Index, the increase in confidence was broad-based across all age groups, income groups, and political affiliations.”

The establishment media, and some in the Republican Party, had certainly written Trump’s political obituary in January 2021, but his career is back from the grave, and he is now polling higher than his predecessors.

