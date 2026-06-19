Trump's 80th Birthday Goes Off Without a Hitch, as UFC Bring Manliness, Spirit of Teddy Roosevelt Back to WH Lawn

Bill Kristol, once the official media explainer of the Republican establishment, is now less relevant to the GOP than Billy Crystal is to modern Hollywood.

I hesitate, even, to make the comparison, because Billy Crystal isn’t trying. Aside from a mediocre Apple TV series a couple of years ago, Crystal doesn’t have a serious credit in any movie or TV show in the 2020s. Nor does he have to; his reputation as an actor was so secure by the time the ball dropped on 1990 that even “City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold” or “My Giant” — a 1998 film where he co-starred with NBA kinda-star Gheorghe Muresan which has to be seen to be believed, and isn’t readily believed even then, and really shouldn’t be seen at all — couldn’t dent it.

The 73-year-old Kristol, who founded the now-defunct Weekly Standard and now is an editor-at-large for anti-Trump outlet The Bulwark, is a self-identified neoconservative Democrat, because he now seems to believe that’s the party that’s “pro-freedom, pro-law and order, pro-limited government, and pro-the Declaration and the Constitution.” Figure that one out, if you can.

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