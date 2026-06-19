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President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks go offaat the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington.
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President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch fireworks go offaat the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday on the National Mall on June 14, 2025 in Washington. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

Trump's 80th Birthday Goes Off Without a Hitch, as UFC Bring Manliness, Spirit of Teddy Roosevelt Back to WH Lawn

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 19, 2026 at 5:15am
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Bill Kristol, once the official media explainer of the Republican establishment, is now less relevant to the GOP than Billy Crystal is to modern Hollywood.

I hesitate, even, to make the comparison, because Billy Crystal isn’t trying. Aside from a mediocre Apple TV series a couple of years ago, Crystal doesn’t have a serious credit in any movie or TV show in the 2020s. Nor does he have to; his reputation as an actor was so secure by the time the ball dropped on 1990 that even “City Slickers II: The Legend of Curly’s Gold” or “My Giant” — a 1998 film where he co-starred with NBA kinda-star Gheorghe Muresan which has to be seen to be believed, and isn’t readily believed even then, and really shouldn’t be seen at all — couldn’t dent it.

The 73-year-old Kristol, who founded the now-defunct Weekly Standard and now is an editor-at-large for anti-Trump outlet The Bulwark, is a self-identified neoconservative Democrat, because he now seems to believe that’s the party that’s “pro-freedom, pro-law and order, pro-limited government, and pro-the Declaration and the Constitution.” Figure that one out, if you can.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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