Trump's Aggressive Crackdown on Illegal Immigration Is Saving American Lives

President Donald J. Trump is doing what the radical left refuses to do — putting the safety of American families before the so-called “rights” of violent criminal illegal aliens.

While the Biden-Harris administration chose chaos, lawlessness, and open borders, President Trump is once again restoring order — and he’s doing it with decisive action, not empty rhetoric. Under his renewed leadership and pressure, we are already seeing dramatic results: Illegal border crossings have dropped by more than 90 percent in recent months in some sectors due to the return of strong border security policies and credible threats of swift deportation.

But border security is only half the equation. Just as important is what happens after these violent foreign nationals are already here.

From MS-13 to Tren de Aragua, President Trump has launched an aggressive, ongoing effort to identify, detain, and deport the most dangerous criminal illegal aliens operating inside the U.S. These gangs traffic drugs, human lives, and murder. They are not here for the American dream — they are here to destroy it.

Under President Trump’s direction, thousands of criminal illegal aliens are now in U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement custody or have already been deported, including convicted murderers, rapists, child predators, and cartel enforcers. A renewed crackdown on MS-13 has led to high-profile takedowns in states like New York, Texas, and California, with joint task forces seizing weapons, narcotics, and dismantling trafficking rings. And Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan transnational gang known for extreme violence and human smuggling, has been formally designated a threat priority by federal law enforcement agencies. Arrests are up, removals are accelerating, and intelligence-sharing between ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and local police has been reinvigorated.

Unlike the Biden-Harris administration, whose officials gave cartel-linked migrants ankle monitors and legal counsel, Trump’s team treats violent illegal aliens for what they are: national security threats who deserve no leniency.

President Trump is not waiting for another tragedy to act. He has been demanding, and in many cases forcing, ICE and Border Patrol to return to full enforcement mode — arresting and deporting criminals, shutting down sanctuary loopholes, and backing law enforcement officers with the resources and authority they need.

Let’s be clear: This is a war on crime, not on immigrants. Legal immigrants — especially Hispanics — support these efforts, because we know that our families, our neighborhoods, and our kids are the ones most at risk when MS-13 or Tren de Aragua slips into our communities under the guise of asylum.

This is about protecting Americans — period.

The left can whine about “due process” for foreign criminals all they want. But President Trump is standing with the victims: the women assaulted in sanctuary cities, the teenagers stabbed in parks, the families shattered by fentanyl pushed by illegal gangs.

Only one man is serious about cleaning up this mess — and he’s already doing it.

President Trump isn’t just campaigning on stopping the violence. He’s enforcing it now. Every criminal deported, every gang dismantled, and every illegal crossing blocked is one more life saved, one more community secured.

The American people deserve safety. President Trump is delivering it.

Bob Unanue is a senior advisor for America First Works. He served as president and chief executive officer of Goya Foods and Goya Cares, and executive producer of the movie Sound of Freedom.

Jorge Martinez is senior advisor and National Director for Hispanic Outreach for America First Works. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.

