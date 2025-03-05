Trump's Agriculture Secretary Encourages Americans to Raise Their Own Chickens at Home

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recommended that Americans raise their own chickens to help deal with the soaring prices of eggs.

The newly confirmed official in the Cabinet of President Donald Trump made the recommendation on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Saturday to anchor Rachel Campos-Duffy.

“I think the silver lining in all this is how do we, in our backyards — we’ve got chickens, too, in our backyard — how do we solve for something like this?” Rollins said, according to a report from Mediaite.

“And people are sort of looking around thinking, ‘Wow, well, Maybe I can get a chicken in my backyard,’ and it’s awesome.”

Trump’s Sec of Agriculture Brooke Rollins says the solution to high egg prices for Americans is to get some chickens and raise them in your backyard. pic.twitter.com/sYFAYKeR5Q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 3, 2025



Rollins made a similar argument in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal, which said that the administration wants to “make it easier for families to raise backyard chickens” in addition to cutting regulations for commercial producers.

Democrats did not like that idea. They have been hounding Trump and his team over high egg prices, which, in turn, came about as a result of poultry farms facing an outbreak of the avian flu.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, called the idea “embarrassing” Monday.

Do you own chickens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Can’t wait to hear Trump’s ‘Chickens in every backyard’ riff at tomorrow’s speech,” he said on social media.

“This is not a solution. Trump’s cabinet is mocking you. Democrats are fighting to lower prices for you.”

How embarrassing for them. Can’t wait to hear Trump’s “Chickens in every backyard” riff at tomorrow’s speech. This is not a solution. Trump’s cabinet is mocking you. Democrats are fighting to lower prices for you. https://t.co/J8kTrMOODA — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2025



CNN anchor Jake Tapper asked Rollins if she had a response to the criticism.

“Well, of course Chuck Schumer would resort to basically poking fun at the average American family, who’s looking to ensure that they can feed their family,” she answered.

The mockery from Schumer and other Democrats was, as we have come to expect, blatantly dishonest.

They spoke as if Rollins was dismissing the price pressures faced by American families and merely telling them to deal with the issue themselves.

The suggestion about raising chickens was only an aside among many other policy solutions — especially nixing burdensome regulations on businesses — to address the high egg prices.

But the comments from Schumer also show how out-of-touch the Democrats are with everyday Americans.

While not every family can raise chickens, many certainly want to, especially as concerns about the safety of our food and persistent inflationary pressures continue to abound.

Raising backyard chickens is indeed being widely discussed among Americans these days.

Rollins is actually encouraging self-sufficiency and healthy living, which is something we don’t usually hear from the leaders of the Department of Agriculture.

It’s a welcome emphasis from an administration that clearly cares about the health and economic success of American families, and those families are excited.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.