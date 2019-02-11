Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Highest Point Since Shortly After Inauguration

President Donald Trump is enjoying his highest approval rating since March 2017, registering at 52 percent in Rasmussen’s Daily Tracking Poll on Monday.

The polling firm also found that 39 percent of likely voters “strongly approve” of his job performance, while 39 percent “strongly disapprove,” giving him a “Presidential Approval Index” of 0.

These results mean he is no longer in negative territory in the Approval Index for the first time since February 2017, just weeks after being sworn in.

Overall, 47 percent disapprove of how Trump is handling his duties as president.

On this same date in former President Barack Obama’s presidency in 2011, his approval rating was 50 percent — two points lower than Trump.

The Hill reported that Trump received a 3 percentage point bump in his approval rating following his State of the Union address last week.

The Hill-Harris poll found 47 percent of registered voters approved of his job performance (up from 44 percent), while 53 percent did not.

A CBS News-YouGov poll taken immediately after Trump’s address last Tuesday found 76 percent of respondents who watched it, approved of what the president had to say.

Just 24 percent responded that they disapproved of the chief executive’s remarks.

A whopping 97 percent of Republicans polls said they liked the address, while 82 percent of independents also gave it high marks. Even 30 percent of Democrats surveyed approved.

On Twitter, Trump noted that the Democrats were coming off a “very bad week” on Sunday, even as he had experienced a good one.

“It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address,” he tweeted. “Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject!”

It was a very bad week for the Democrats, with the GREAT economic numbers, The Virginia disaster and the State of the Union address. Now, with the terrible offers being made by them to the Border Committee, I actually believe they want a Shutdown. They want a new subject! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2019

In a Saturday tweet, he took aim at the Green New Deal plan, facetiously encouraging the Democrats to go forward with the multi-trillion dollar proposal.

“I think it is very important for the Democrats to press forward with their Green New Deal,” he wrote. “It would be great for the so-called ‘Carbon Footprint’ to permanently eliminate all Planes, Cars, Cows, Oil, Gas & the Military – even if no other country would do the same. Brilliant!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow leaders of the Democratic Party found themselves on defense again Monday, having to respond to anti-Semitic tweets by freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

