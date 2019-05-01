Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Highest in Two Years, According to CNN Poll

President Donald Trump’s standing among the American people is on the rise, while congressional Democrats are getting a message to back off their investigations of the White House, according to a new CNN poll.

The poll shows that Trump, whose approval ratings have often ranged under 40% in CNN’s national polling, is now at a 43% overall approval rating.

That’s Trump’s best showing in a CNN poll since April 2017, around the end of the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, when he was at 42%.

Further, the percentage who strongly approve of Trump’s performance hit 35% — its highest ever in CNN polling.

As reported by the website FiveThirtyEight, CNN’s poll was on the low edge of Trump’s popularity.

An April poll by Rasmussen Reports showed Trump with a 49% approval rating. Trump scored a 47% rating in a YouGov poll and a 46% rating in a Harris X poll. All polls were taken in late April.

CNN noted that Trump’s overall approval rating varies greatly by partisan affiliation. According to the poll, 86% of Republicans said Trump is doing a good job, but only 5% of Democrats. Trump has a 46% approval rating among independents, the poll found.

CNN’s polling showed that in the aftermath of the release of the long-awaited report from special counsel Robert Mueller, respondents want Democrats to move on.

Democrats who control the House of Representatives have said they will continue to investigate Trump in hopes of proving the president obstructed justice during the Mueller probe of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. They are also pursuing other investigations related to Trump’s finances.

The new poll shows declining support for those probes, with 44% of respondents saying the Democrats are too fixated on investigations. That’s up from 38% in March. Among independents, 46% said Democrats are going too far.

NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. Besides, how can you have Obstruction when not only was there No Collusion (by Trump), but the bad actions were done by the “other” side? The greatest con-job in the history of American Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2019

The poll found that by a 59% to 37% margin, respondents oppose Democratic efforts to launch impeachment proceedings against the president.

However, the poll shows that one of the main talking points of Trump and his Republican supporters is resonating with respondents.

Why didn’t President Obama do something about Russia in September (before November Election) when told by the FBI? He did NOTHING, and had no intention of doing anything! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2019

Overall, the poll found that 69% want an investigation into the origins of the Justice Department’s probe into Russia’s alleged collusion with the Trump campaign. Such an investigation was supported by 76% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 62% of Republicans.

The poll comes as Trump supporters show they tune in to Trump while tuning out the mainstream media, which they believe unfairly prejudices Americans against the president.

“The media is bad. They spouted this thing — Russia, Russia, Russia—for two years straight,” Randal Thom, 59, said at Trump’s rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Esquire reported.

“The media is no longer Walter Cronkite,” he said. “When he spoke, you knew he was speaking the truth. He would never put his personal spin on it. He gave you the news. Nowadays, you watch the news, it’s all twisted up because they have such anger and hate for our president.”

Mike Kraemer, 49, from Manhattan, Kansas, agreed.

“I don’t think the media is into representing what’s really going on,” he said, according to the Esquire report. “They’re into what sells. And if you are willing to take a shot at Trump, you’re going to get eyeballs.”

