Trump's Approval Rating Jumps Up Despite Anger from Democrats

New polls show a surge in President Donald Trump’s popularity.

Trump’s job approval rating this month hit 43 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll. That’s an increase from 39 percent last month, and slightly above his average for the year of 42 percent.

The poll shows that Democrats, who have portrayed themselves as the “resistance” to Trump throughout his presidency, are still largely opposed to the president. Only 5 percent of Democrats surveyed by Gallup said they approve of the job Trump has been doing.

The percentage of Democrats telling Gallup they approve of Trump has only hit double digits once this year. That was in April, after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report cleared Trump of charges his campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

The poll shows tremendous support for Trump from Republicans, with 91 percent approving of the job he is doing in Washington.

TRENDING: Masked Robbers Who Shot First Are All Dead After Being Woefully Outgunned

Although Trump’s numbers have fluctuated throughout 2019, the loyalty of Trump’s GOP base can be seen in the fact that Republicans’ approval of Trump has never fell below 87 percent in any Gallup poll this year.

Independent voters, who have handed Trump approval ratings ranging from 31 percent to 39 percent throughout the year, weighed in with a 38 percent approval rating in September.

Gallup noted that the 86-point gap in approval ratings between how Republicans view Trump and how Democrats see him ties the highest gap ever recorded.

Trump has hit the mark three times, while former President Barack Obama also had an 86-point gap in October 2012, when only 6 percent of Republicans viewed him favorably and 92 percent of Democrats did so.

Is President Trump doing a good job? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (428 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

Gallup was not the only polling outlet to give Trump good news this week. Rasmussen Reports, which provides a daily tracking poll of Trump’s approval rating, had the president at 51 percent or higher on two occasions this week, prompting a tweet from Trump.

“Thank you, working hard!” Trump tweeted.

On Thursday, that had dipped slightly to 49 percent. However, Rasmussen pointed out that at the same time in his first term, Obama’s approval rating was at 45 percent.

RELATED: BET Founder Praises Trump, Encourages African-Americans To Vote Not by Party, But Permanent Interests

🚨🚨🚨 @realDonaldTrump is more popular than Obama at same time in his presidency – and Obama didn’t have 90% negative media coverage! 👇 https://t.co/ZVbqjpadxh — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) September 19, 2019

Trump outlined the choices facing Americans during a recent speech to House Republicans, according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

“Democrats in Congress have embraced an extreme, destructive and dangerous agenda: radical socialism and open borders. Democrats are determined to replicate the most catastrophic failures of world history right here in the United States,” Trump said.

“With the grim specter of socialism descending on the Democrat Party, it’s up to all of us to ensure the survival of American liberty,” Trump said. “We have a big task. We have a very big task.”

Trump noted the importance of his re-election in terms of the ongoing trade battles with China.

“And President Xi of China, he is tough. Oh, boy, he’s a furious kind of a guy. Great guy, but … he’s dying to see — he wants Sleepy Joe,” Trump said.

“Can you imagine those two guys in a room? Here’s Xi: ‘Hwah!’ And here’s Sleepy Joe, ‘What? Where am I? Where am I?’ ‘Just sign here, Sleepy Joe. Just sign here. Like you guys have been doing for the last 25 years. Let us keep taking $500 billion out of your account. Let’s keep rebuilding China with America’s money,'” Trump said.

“That’s stopping. A lot of things are stopping that are bad and foolish, crazy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.