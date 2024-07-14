Trump's Would-Be Assassin Is Identified, Here's What We Know

In the wake of former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump being shot at Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, there were more than a few questions that needed to be answered.

One shouldn’t have been whether this was an assassination attempt — although, President Joe Biden being President Joe Biden, still couldn’t confirm the obvious.

As for key matters, one involves what the damage, so to speak, was. In the case of the 45th president, it was apparently limited to an injury to Trump’s right ear.

As for the audience, one individual was confirmed dead, with two others critically wounded, according to CNN.

But, perhaps most importantly, who was the shooter? And what was his motive?

The first question we seem to have an answer to, at least according to news reports. The rest is a bit of a mystery.

According to the New York Post, the would-be assassin was a 20-year-old named Thomas Matthew Crooks. Beyond that, motive and other important matters are, well, cloudy.

MAP: Suspected gunman’s location in relation to former President Trump when shots were fired at his Pennsylvania rally, injuring Trump and killing a spectator.

https://t.co/hqkxIAcLZ0 pic.twitter.com/apor0bCJb3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 14, 2024

“Sources said Crooks was planted on a roof of a manufacturing plant more than 130 yards away from the stage at Butler Farm Show grounds,” the Post reported.

“He was killed by Secret Service snipers. An AR-style rifle was later recovered.”

According to the Post, Crooks was registered to vote in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania — 40 miles away from the attempted assassination.

Not only that, but many on social media made quite a stink about the fact that Crooks was a registered Republican:

Wait the gunman is a REGISTERED REPUBLICAN? pic.twitter.com/B2FteH4htc — Jo (@MingAutocrat) July 14, 2024

Whether or not this is true is rather irrelevant; although now living abroad, I am registered to vote as a Democrat in the state of New Jersey, since I was a liberal in high school (weren’t we all?) and haven’t bothered to change my registration in a state where voting in primaries doesn’t matter.

According to Reuters, moreover, Crooks had made a $15 donation to the Democratic group ActBlue, “a political action committee that raises money for left-leaning and Democratic politicians.”

Whatever the case, this is clearly a deeply disturbed individual. We know not what prompted him to try to assassinate Trump, but the animus ran so deep that he was willing to sacrifice the rest of his life to carry out the attempt.

Did you watch the shooting? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 74% (46 Votes) No: 26% (16 Votes)

What prompted this? One only needs to look at the scare tactics promoted by the media and the Democrats. There is a logical line.

They may deny it all they want, but it still exists — and in a political environment where responsibility is apportioned whenever a traumatic event occurs, the responsibility in this case ought to be apportioned to the side it belongs to. Period.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.