Share
Commentary
Commentary
US President Donald Trump's signature is seen on an executive order on halting federal funds for schools and universities that impose coronavirus vaccine mandates in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 14, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's Assistant Who Was in the Room at the Time Shreds AP's 'Fake News' Story Suggesting Autopen Usage

 By Samantha Chang  November 17, 2025 at 6:50am
Share

The Associated Press inadvertently dunked on itself and spotlighted its shameless hypocrisy by manufacturing a sham autopen controversy involving President Donald Trump.

The clown show unfolded Friday, after the left-wing outlet published a story claiming Trump’s Nov. 7 presidential pardons were done via an “autopen,” and were not personally signed.

According to the AP, two handwriting experts claimed Trump’s signature on several of his Nov. 7 pardons were identical.

“Within hours of the online speculation, the administration replaced copies of the pardons with new ones that did not feature identical signatures,” the AP reported.

“The questions about Trump’s signature come amid a new flurry of clemency and weeks after the president claimed to not even know Changpeng Zhao, a crypto billionaire he pardoned last month.”

As a reminder, the Biden administration has been lambasted for allegedly using an autopen — a mechanical device that replicated his signature — to authorize thousands of presidential pardons and executive orders without his consent, in order to cover up the octogenarian’s mental incapacity.

In a petty, tit-for-tat characteristic of the political left, the AP accused Trump aides of using an autopen for his Nov. 7 pardons.

This copycat faux scandal was perpetrated to mock Trump for criticizing the Biden administration’s apparent, rampant use of the autopen to hide Biden’s compromised mental faculties.

On Sunday, Trump aide Will Scharf fired back, torching the AP report as “100% fake news.”

“President Trump signed eight of the nine pardons at issue by hand in my presence,” Scharf wrote on X. “He hand-signed the ninth in the presence of a member of my team and others.”

“We don’t autopen pardons in this Administration,” he underscored.

Related:
The Truth Behind MTG's Resignation Date Is Exactly the Reason Why Conservatives Don't Trust Politicians

Chad Gilmartin, a Justice Department spokesman, said the identical Trump signatures spotlighted by the AP were due to “a technical error where one of the signatures President Trump personally signed was mistakenly uploaded multiple times due to staffing issues caused by the Democrat shutdown.”

Similarly, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said Trump personally signs each pardon by hand.

Jackson also steamrolled the corporate media for hyperventilating over several alleged auto-penned pardons while ignoring the Biden administration’s apparent, years-long use of the autopen.

“The media should spend their time investigating Joe Biden’s countless auto penned pardons, not covering a non-story,” Jackson told the AP.

There are several absurdities spotlighted by the AP’s disingenuous pearl-clutching.

First, it’s not at all shocking that Trump wouldn’t recall who “Changpeng Zhao” is when asked about it off-hand.

re you confident Trump personally signs all presidential pardons?

Even many Asians would be stumped when asked who “Changpeng Zhao” is, since he’s commonly known “CZ,” or as the former CEO of Binance.

For the sake of argument, even if nine Trump pardons had been autopenned, that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the mountain of autopenned pardons by Biden.

During his tenure, Biden issued a record 4,245 pardons and commutations, according to Pew Research data.

Of those, more than 50 percent were signed using an autopen, based on an analysis by the Heritage Foundation.

A damning, 100-page report released on Oct. 28 by the House Oversight Committee exposed how Biden aides exercised presidential authority — without his consent — in order to cover up his alleged senility.

In Trump’s case, no one is alleging that his aides used an autopen on Nov. 7 (that’s one day of his tenure) without his authorization to cover up a mental decline.

The fact that the left-wing AP is trying to manufacture a scandal from a supposed one-day lapse underscores how grossly negligent and biased the outlet was when running cover for Biden for four straight years.

So spare us the faux outrage at this fake scandal.

No one’s buying it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Video: Mamdani Has Become a Shadow of His Former Self Now That He Knows He Has to See Trump Face to Face - Look at the Striking Difference
Alert: IL Town Declares Emergency Over Anti-ICE Riots, as Other Riots Breaks Out in MN and Molotov Cocktail Recovered in LA
Trump's Assistant Who Was in the Room at the Time Shreds AP's 'Fake News' Story Suggesting Autopen Usage
DHS Sec. Kristi Noem's New 'Operation Dirtbag' Netted 150 Illegal Migrant Sex Offenders Democrats Want to Protect
Trump Drops New Chicago Crime Stats as Midway Blitz Continues - He's Cut Crime Dramatically Despite State and City Leaders Supporting the Criminals
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation