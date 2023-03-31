Parler Share
News
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at West Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, at West Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Trump's Attorney Reveals How the Former President Responded When Being Told of Indictment

 By Johnathan Jones  March 31, 2023 at 7:58am
Parler Share

One of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys said Friday his client was “shocked” when he heard the news Thursday evening he had been indicted by a New York grand jury.

Trump predicted several weeks ago he would be charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and arrested.

Thursday, Bragg’s office announced it will charge Trump with potentially dozens of crimes related to 2016 “hush money” payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has denied an affair ever happened, and a federal probe in 2019 resulted in no charges over alleged campaign finance violations.

On “Good Morning America” on Friday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina reacted to the indictment during an interview with George Stephanopoulos, who worked for the Clinton administration before he took a job at ABC News.

Trending:
Like Clockwork: Now They're Going to Go After Trump for What Occurred After News of His Possible Indictment

Tacopina was asked by Stephanopoulos how Trump reacted to a call that he would be the first former president criminally charged.

“Initially, shocked, I will tell you,” Tacopina said.

The attorney tried to continue his statement but was cut off by the host.

Stephanopoulos asked the lawyer how the former president could have been caught off guard by the announcement and said Trump “predicted” it.

Will Trump prevail in court?

Tacopina said Trump had merely repeated what he had heard from a leak in the district attorney’s office.

“This case has been permeated with rumors and leaks,” he said. “He was hoping that rule of law would have prevailed.”

As for how he feels about the upcoming potential trial of Trump in New York, Tacopina said, “I feel like the rule of law died yesterday in this country.”

Related:
Bragg Was Looking to Charge Trump with a Felony, Could Land Himself in Prison for Years Instead

Bragg’s office said in a news release Thursday evening that Trump’s legal team had been contacted after the recommendation of a grand jury that he be charged.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” Bragg’s office said in a statement. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump is likely to be arraigned on Tuesday of next week.

Tacopino said the logistics of that will be complicated. He will also move to have the case thrown out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




'The View' Host Pushes for Republican to Run Against Trump, But Did She Mispronounce His Name?
Dodger Fan's Opening Day Marriage Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong, Then He Gets Arrested
DeSantis' Surgeon General Takes Heroic Action When Man Collapses at Florida Capitol
Ex-GOP Rep Who Supported Trump Impeachment Rips Manhattan Indictment - 'Weak F***ing Sauce'
Report: The Judge Who Will Preside Over Trump's Case Is No Stranger to the Former President
See more...

Conversation