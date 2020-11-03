Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump's Big Election Day Update: 'We Feel Very Good'

Trump headquartersSaul Loeb - AFP / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published November 3, 2020 at 1:45pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said Tuesday morning that he believes he has a “solid chance of winning” another four years in the White House.

“Well, we feel very good. We have crowds that nobody’s ever had before,” Trump told “Fox & Friends.”

“I think that translates into a lot of votes, and we’re going to see very soon, but we’re getting very good response.”

The Republican pointed to the crowds that showed up for his rallies, most recently in Michigan.

“There’s so much love at those rallies, nobody’s seen anything like that,” Trump said.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Trump also pushed back against claims that he will prematurely declare a victory.

“I think we will have victory, but only when there’s victory. There’s no reason to play games.”

Axios reported Sunday that sources familiar with the president’s private comments said he will declare victory if it looks like he is “ahead,” even if the Electoral College outcome hinges on uncounted votes in key states.

Do you think Trump will win re-election?

“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in response.

“When he wins, he’s going to say so.”

Trump has campaigned in the final few days leading up to Election Day, even holding multiple rallies in one day, Fox News reported.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden also made Election Day appearances in Pennsylvania.

During his appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump defended his decision to shut down the economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic but expressed optimism about the future.

RELATED: Multiple Dead People Caught Voting, Election Records Reportedly Show

He added that Biden will not be able to keep the far-left Democrats from taking over if he wins.

“That’s a tough group to run. And they would take the country into a terrible place,” Trump said. “Joe’s going to have a hard time. He’s not going to be able to handle that,” Trump said.

“Joe Biden will never call all the shots, and if he does, he’s not going to be there very long.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Trump's Big Election Day Update: 'We Feel Very Good'
Glitch Causes Heavily Republican County's Voting Machines To Go Down for Hours
Famed Polling Analyst Downgrades Biden's Chances of Winning at the Last Minute
Rush Limbaugh Issues Election Day Health Update: 'Day to Day'
Police Uncover Grisly Connection After Conducting DNA Test on Skull Kept on Fireplace Mantle
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×