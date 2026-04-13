Trump's 'Blasphemous' Post Draws Backlash from Christian Conservatives

President Donald Trump on Sunday published an AI-generated image to Truth Social so “blasphemous” it triggered an outpouring of condemnation from his own side of the political aisle.

The AI-generated image seemingly depicted Trump as the savior Jesus Christ as he hovered over and blessed a man with his hand.

The image was so shocking to many that even his own Truth Social followers, considered to be his most loyal supporters, cried foul.

“Mr. President, with all due respect. TAKE THIS DOWN. You are not Jesus. Even if this wasn’t the intention, This is not a good look,” one Truth Social user wrote in response.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026

Over on the social media platform X meanwhile, criticism continued to pour in from the most unlikely of suspects.

Whereas Trump has in the past usually been bashed relentlessly by Never Trumpers like David French and Bill Kristol, this time the criticism appeared to be coming from inside the henhouse.

“I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent,” pro-Trump commentator Michael Knowles wrote in a post.

“Seriously, I cannot understand why he’d post this,” conservative women’s rights activist Riley Gaines added in a post. “Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked.”

Even journalist and commentator Cam Higby, a frequent target of the left, was disgusted by Trump’s post:

Blasphemy from the Oval Office is not a funny troll. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) April 13, 2026

“He needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and then from God,” Christian conservative journalist Megan Basham wrote.

“This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop,” conservative commentator Brilyn Hollyhand added.

Former Trump supporters turned enemy like former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also got in on the Trump-bashing, writing on X that the president was channeling “an Antichrist spirit.”

She also bashed the president for having previously, just prior to posting the Jesus post, published another post bashing the Pope.

“On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus,” she wrote.

“This comes after last week’s post of his evil tirade on Easter and then threatening to kill an entire civilization. I completely denounce this and I’m praying against it!!!”

In the post bashing the Pope, the president took aim at the Catholic leader for being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.”

𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝟬𝟵:𝟬𝟯 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝟬𝟰:𝟭𝟮.𝟮𝟲 Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other… — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 13, 2026

A few select Trump supporters came to the president’s defense.

“Trump isn’t calling himself Jesus,” conservative Rev. Jordan Wells wrote in a post. “He’s been crystal clear from the beginning: he believes he’s doing the work God has set before him.”

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