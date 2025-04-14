Trump's Buy Now 'Insider Trading' Fake News Compared to Years of Lawmakers' Real Insider Trading

The Democrats are suddenly concerned about “insider trading” by an elected public figure.

Not a surprise: It’s not Nancy Pelosi. Also not a surprise: It’s not actual insider trading, either.

Instead, what they’re pretending to be concerned about is a piece of commonsense advice from President Donald Trump on the same day he announced a pause in the tariffs between the United States and every nation but China.

“THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

This would have been true if he was or wasn’t pausing the tariffs, it’s worth noting. It’s the simplest piece of market advice you could possibly give: Buy the dip, sell the rise. Furthermore, this looks nothing like the insider trading we’re used to — i.e., you or your close relations profiting off of information not in the public sphere.

In fact, it’s just the opposite: Trump making no money off of advice that turned out to be reasonable. If this is the case, pretty much any intention of a president to announce a major economic policy counts, as well; the Democrats should be investigating the “Liberation Day” tariffs, too, since he gave advance notice of those, and short-sellers would easily benefit from them.

However, desperate to nail the president on something, the Democrats went on the attack. (Or, as the media might say if they were Republicans, they “pounced.”)

For instance, Sen. Adam Schiff — a California Democrat who, once upon a time, got all huffy about the fact that there were some consequences to be felt for flogging a Trump-Russia hoax he knew darn well was illegitimate — said that Congress should investigate Trump for insider trading or market manipulation.

“Family meme coins and all the rest of it are not beyond insider trading or enriching themselves. I hope to find out soon,” Schiff told Time, adding, “I’m going to do my best to find out.”

Schiff was the first senator to call for it, but Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (rather predictably) wasn’t far behind, giving this speech from the Senate floor.

I’m calling for an investigation into whether President Trump manipulated the market to benefit his Wall Street donors—all while working people and small businesses paid the price. Did Trump help insiders cash in on his tariff flip-flopping? It sure looks like corruption. pic.twitter.com/5QZ1X5YOpz — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 9, 2025

Nor was she the only one:

An insider trading scandal is brewing. Trump’s 9:30am tweet makes it clear he was eager for his people to make money off the private info only he knew. So who knew ahead of time and how much money did they make? pic.twitter.com/AJbtEq372n — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 10, 2025

Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now. I’ve been hearing some interesting chatter on the floor. Disclosure deadline is May 15th. We’re about to learn a few things. It’s time to ban insider trading in Congress. https://t.co/YBKMGbraAu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2025

Then there was the media, which peppered their stories with vague accusations and pull quotes from academia members insisting Trump had done something wrong, if only they could agree upon what it was. CNBC: “Trump’s ‘buy’ call nets huge returns for those who listened.” The Associated Press: “Trump’s ‘buy’ tip on social media before tariffs pause made money for investors.” Also the AP: “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought stocks hit hard by Trump tariffs during the market meltdown.”

So, they’ve found two Republicans — Trump and MTG — one of whom put out some commonsense advice, the other who followed it. Great job discovering them. Now, try these:

🚨BREAKING🚨 I just released the full report on Congress trading in 2024. Like every year since 2020, some US politicians beat the market. From the start of 2024 to year end, many had unusual trades & huge portfolio gains. Here are the top political traders of 2024. pic.twitter.com/pYIYanF53t — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 7, 2025

Many in Congress made huge gains, alongside a record S&P500 year. Here is the chart of all members’ portfolios at the end of 2024, even those with small portfolios. Performance was calculated from Dec 29 2023 to Dec 30 2024. Read the report here: https://t.co/UZYOlKUXt2 pic.twitter.com/1dmAcn5hCq — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 7, 2025

These are but two of the graphs assembled by Unusual Whales, a social media account which has taken notice, for some time now, of how politicians of both parties seem to pull off the relatively difficult task of nearly constantly beating the S&P 500.

The more powerful the politician, the better they seem to do. Take the former speaker of the house and her husband, who just so happens to be an options trader whose acumen puts Warren Buffet to shame. From a 2024 year-end report on Unusual Whales’ website:

Widely regarded as a skilled options trader, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi has garnered an almost cult-like following for her financial disclosures. The true genius behind her trades is her husband, Paul Pelosi.

Pelosi buys deep in the money in tech companies, after they undergo a large drop. Her disclosed trades focus on mega cap companies. Her family has an astounding track record when it comes to tech LEAPs.

Her $PANW calls are up 93 percent at the moment, while her $AVGO calls are up 97 percent. Her $NVDA contracts finished up 273 percent, which she likely exercised, causing her to be up nearly 170 percent on those Nvidia shares.

I’d love it if the former speaker told me what stock Paul Pelosi is buying next. Mysteriously, though, she doesn’t put that kind of stuff on social media, instead putting out digital clutter like this:

Proud to meet with senior Members of the European Parliament during their timely visit to the Capitol this week. As some seek to divide us, we must reaffirm our ironclad commitment as partners to the EU and transatlantic alliance. pic.twitter.com/IAG0exsDyh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 10, 2025

Once again, Republicans are launching outrageous attacks on our elections. The SAVE Act creates wildly unnecessary roadblocks to cast ballots for service members overseas and for nearly 70 million married women—including 7 million Californians. Democrats will not stand for it. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 9, 2025

Well, thankfully, we have the Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker account. (Seriously. It’s a thing.)

If you’re down, at least have some comfort knowing Pelosi is down with you For those looking to buy the dip in Pelosi’s stocks, here’s what she owns Nvidia $NVDA

Palo Alto Networks $PANW

Google $GOOGL

Amazon $AMZN

Crowdstrike $CRWD

Tempus AI $TEM

Vistra $VST

Broadcom $AVGO… pic.twitter.com/I3gWqPFeXK — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) April 7, 2025

Congress has never seriously discussed a ban on trading stocks, however; whatever discussions about it have been undertaken weren’t done with any eye toward advancing legislation that would stop members of both parties from profiting from inside information, which they’ve done so consistently that it’s become a bromide that, if you can’t get rich from insider info in Congress, you’re not really trying.

Instead, we have a situation where the former speaker of the House sees a 70.9 percent return on her investment in a year when the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was up by 24.9 percent, and she wasn’t even the biggest profit-maker by percentage. (That would be GOP Rep. David Rouzer of North Carolina at 149 percent, followed by former DNC head Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida at 142.3 percent.)

Yet, these are mostly the same lawmakers who are trying to hit Trump with an insider trading charge for doing the opposite of what they’re doing. Not only is it like James Comey desperately trying to push the Trump-Russia narrative long after his firing, but it’s worse, in that they’re ignoring actual insider trading going on right under their noses. They want the media to hit the president without actually touching them for doing worse.

What’s amazing, too, is that they’re hitting him for giving everyday Americans advice they could use. How dare you?, we can almost hear Paul and Nancy Pelosi screaming from their San Francisco enclave. That’s only for us! Step back, rabblement!

What loathsome little people these are.

