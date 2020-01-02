Trump’s Campaign Announces ‘Unprecedented’ Fundraising Numbers for Fourth Quarter

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign raised more than $45 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a senior member of the campaign said Thursday.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement Thursday.

The $46 million Trump raised in the fourth quarter was the amount raised only by the president’s re-election campaign and does not include whatever amount the Republican National Committee pulled in over that period.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle,” Parscale said

Trump begins 2020 with $102.7 million cash on hand, Reuters reported.

The fundraising effort is thanks in part to Trump’s decision to keep his campaign apparatus online after winning in 2016 instead of winding down the campaign, the report says, citing unnamed campaign officials.

Former President Barack Obama pulled in roughly $81.8 million when he began his re-election year at the end of 2011, according to Reuters.

Trump saw a stiff uptick in donations during the Democrat-led impeachment effort in the House of Representatives.

The president managed to raise $10 million in one week leading up to the House Democrats’ decision to advance an impeachment inquiry.

