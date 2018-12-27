Democrats Worried About Trump’s Nearly Unprecedented 2020 Cash Advantage

President Donald Trump’s huge cash reserves for the 2020 election has the Democratic Party concerned, with its leader asking supporters for donations to catch up.

The Federal Election Commission revealed in October that Trump has over $100 million cash on hand for the 2020 presidential race.

That’s an amount no president has raised in his first term since Ronald Reagan.

Trump — who started preparing for 2020 almost immediately after the end of the last presidential election — raised more than $18 million in the last quarter via his campaigning committee and through fundraising ventures with the Republican National Committee.

The Republican president’s huge war chest is prompting Democrats to solicit for more donations.

“Now, we face our greatest challenge yet: Taking back the White House,” Democratic Party Chairman Tom Perez wrote in a fundraising email to supporters.

“Donald Trump already has years of campaigning under his belt and $100 million in the bank. It’s our job to build a strong, strategic party infrastructure that will give our Democratic nominee the best shot at taking him on and winning back the White House.”

The advantage of incumbency goes a long way in U.S. politics.

The last president to lose re-election was George H. W. Bush in 1992. As the Democratic Party waits for whomever will be their 2020 nominee, Trump is already building is campaign war chest and beefing up his staff.

“We’re counting on you to help build the infrastructure to put a Democrat in the White House and to help Democrats win across the board in 2020,” Perez continued in the email.

He asked supporters to give a $3-dollar donation by Monday for their end-of-year fundraising deadline.

As for who could emerge as the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, a high number of possible candidates fill the list.

Top contenders include:

California Sen. Kamala Harris; former Vice President Joe Biden; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; failed Texas senatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

And despite the election being two years away, signs of Democratic infighting are already emerging.

Supporters of Sanders and O’Rourke have been in an escalating war of words, and Biden has shown signs of annoyance with former President Barack Obama’s embrace of other potential candidates.

