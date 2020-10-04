President Donald Trump, who in a Twitter video talked of miracles as he vowed to complete his work “to make America great again,” appears to be bouncing back in his fight with the coronavirus, according to his doctor. Trump also defended his style as president by saying that leaders do not hide while their people suffer.

Dr. Seth Conley, Trump’s White House physician, issued a statement late Saturday that was infused with hope for the president, who announced early Friday that he and along with first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. This evening he completed his second dose of Remdisivir without complication,” Conley said in the statement.

Conley said Trump “remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98 percent all day,” Conley said.

The president, who is now at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, “spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley said.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties,” the statement said.

Trump followed that up with his own statement via video on his signature platform, Twitter.

“I want to begin by thanking all of the incredible medical professionals, the doctors, the nurses, everybody at Walter Reed Medical Center, I think it’s the finest in the world, for the incredible job they’ve been doing,” said a tie-less Trump.”

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. We’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again,” Trump said.

Trump, who, according to the New York Post told his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, “I’m going to beat this,” spent the rest of the video talking about the policy and politics.

“We’ve done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go, and we have to finish that job, and I’ll be back. I think I’ll be back soon, and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started, and the way we’ve been doing, and the kind of numbers that we’ve been doing,” he said.

Trump said his battle is not unique.

“We’ve been so proud of it, but this was something that happened, and it’s happened to millions of people all over the world, and I’m fighting for them. Not just in the U.S. I’m fighting for them all over the world,” he said.

The president, who has often used the words “Chinese virus” to describe the virus that attacked him, did not do so in the video. His talk also included allusions to divine help for the country and the world in battling COVID-19.

“We’re going to beat this coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it, and we’re going to beat it soundly. So many things have happened. If you look at the therapeutics, which I’m taking right now, some of them, and others are coming out soon that are looking like, frankly, they’re miracles, if you want to know the truth. They’re miracles,’ Trump said.

“People criticize me when I say that, but we have things happening that look like they’re miracles coming down from God, so I just want to tell you that I’m starting to feel good,” Trump said.

Trump said the next few days will be crucial, and thanked those cheering him on.

“You don’t know over the next period of a few days, I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days. I just want to be so thankful for all of the support I’ve seen, whether it’s on television, or reading about it. I most of all appreciate what’s been said by the American people, by almost a bipartisan consensus of American people. It’s a beautiful thing to see, and I very much appreciate it, and I won’t forget it. I promise you that,” he said.

In a defense of his leadership style that exposed him to the risk of the virus, Trump said the leader of the free world cannot hide while others suffer.

“I also want to thank the leaders of the world for their condolences, and they know what we’re going through. They know what, as your leader, what I have to go through, but I had no choice, because I just didn’t want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative. ‘Stay in the White House, lock yourself in. Don’t ever leave. Don’t even go to the Oval Office. Just stay upstairs, and enjoy it. Don’t see people. Don’t talk to people, and just be done with it.’

“And I can’t do that. I had to be out front, and this is America. This is the United States. This is the greatest country in the world. This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs, and totally safe, and just say, ‘Hey, whatever happens, happens.’ I can’t do that,” Trump said.

“We have to confront problems. As a leader, you have to confront problems. There’s never been a great leader that would have done that, so that’s where it is. I’m doing well. I want to thank everybody.”

Trump added a message from his wife.

“Our first lady is doing very well. Melania asked me to say something as to the respect that she has for our country, the love that she has for our country, and we’re both doing well. Melania is really handling it very nicely, as you’ve probably read. She’s slightly younger than me, just a little, tiny bit, and therefore just …

“We know the disease. We know the situation with age versus younger people, and Melania is handling it, statistically, like it’s supposed to be handled, and that makes me very happy, and it makes the country very happy,” he said.

Trump concluded the video by saying, “I’m also doing well, and I think we’re going to have a very good result. Again, over the next few days, we’re going to probably know for sure. So I just want to thank everybody out there, everybody all over the world, specifically the United States.

“The outpouring of love has been incredible. I will never forget. Thank you very much.”

