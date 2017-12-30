Trump’s DC Hotel Was Projected to Lose Money, Rakes in Staggering $2 Million in 4 Months

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., was expected to lost just over $2 million during the first four months of 2017.

Instead, according to a report from The Washington Post cited by The Daily Beast, the property has realized almost that much in profit: $1.97 million, to be precise.

“We are very pleased with the performance of the hotel in its first full year of operation, not just financially but also with regards to the recognition of the high service standards achieved by our associates as indicated in the reviews and rankings on TripAdvisor, Expedia, Booking.com,” Patricia Tang, director of sales and marking for the hotel, told The Daily Beast.

“We are looking forward to an even more successful 2018,” she added.

More impressive, the profits came in while the U.S. hotel industry on average saw room rates stay level, according to STR, which specializes in hospitality research.

Trump’s hotel, in contrast, was able to raise its rates this year.

New York University professor Bjorn Hanson told The Daily Beast that experts generally expect luxury hotels like Washington’s Trump International to lose money during their first two years in operation.

He attributed much of the initial success of the property to the media attention on its opening and on the Trump family.

“Even the critics of the Washington property acknowledged that it actually turned out better than maybe expected — one of the better of the Trump properties, if not among the best,” he said.

President Donald J. Trump has been seen at the hotel several times, perhaps enhancing its appeal for some.

He attended a surprise birthday party for his daughter Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner and first lady Melania Trump.

Moreover, well-known Trump supporters Mike Cernovich, Roger Stone and Lucian Wintrich have also been spotted at the Trump International, according to The Daily Beast, which referred to the hotel’s lobby as “a de facto clubhouse for so-called Deplorables.”

The hotel occupies what was once a U.S. Postal Service building after the Trump Organization put $200 million into restoring it, beginning in 2014. It opened its doors in its present incarnation on Sept. 12, 2016, according to the hotel website.

The hotel now boasts 263 “luxurious guest rooms,” with room and suite rates varying from $364 to $5,429 per night.

Among the facility’s amenities are a 24-hour concierge service and a 10,000-square-foot spa and fitness center.

