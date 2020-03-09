Trump's So Distrusting of Pelosi That He Refuses To Even Attend Her St. Patrick's Day Lunch

Nancy Pelosi’s even poisoning St. Patrick’s Day.

After more than a year of unrelenting hostility from the House speaker, including the failed attempt to actually oust President Donald Trump from office, the White House has announced that Trump will not be attending the annual Capitol Hill luncheon that goes back to President Ronald Reagan’s first term.

It might seem petty, but Trump is making a very big point: Pelosi simply can’t be trusted.

In a statement on Sunday, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Trump will skip the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon — traditionally hosted by the House speaker and typically attended by the prime minister of Ireland, according to The New York Times.

Instead, Trump will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar separately at the White House on Thursday, according to The Associated Press – five days before the March 17 holiday.

Deere’s statement suggested Pelosi’s behavior at other public functions was the reason for the decision.

“Since the speaker has chosen to tear this nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the president will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity,” the statement said. (Emphasis added.)

Anyone paying attention to politics over the past year could understand that.

Since she regained the speaker’s gavel with the opening of the 116th Congress in January 2019, Pelosi has led a party engaged in an all-out assault on the presidency.

That state of affairs reached a nadir of absurdity with the Democrats’ doomed impeachment effort – for an alleged cause that seems to get sillier as every passing day puts it further in the past.

But even after the impeachment charade collapsed, Pelosi’s venomous ways have continued.

Her decision to rip up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 4 before the applause had even stopped in the House chamber – and while television cameras were still broadcasting her every move to the entire country – made clear not only that Pelosi’s malice was unabated, but that she would use any occasion to give vent to her feelings.

Tellingly, as the AP reports, the luncheon Trump is skipping started in 1983, when then-Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill looked for a way to ease tensions with the Reagan White House.

Bitter as the political antagonism between O’Neill and Reagan was, it never reached the level vituperation as there is between Trump and the Pelosi brigades – mainly because Democrats of the Reagan years might have been liberal, but generally were nothing like the leftist mobs of today.

In a lame attempt to claim the high ground, Pelosi’s office issued a statement blaming Trump for the state of affairs.

“One would think that the White House could set petty, partisan politics aside for this historic occasion,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement, according to the AP.

Seriously?

The way congressional Democrats set aside “petty, partisan politics” when they were engaged in a naked character assassination of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018? The way they’ve set aside “petty, partisan politics” in their shameless attempts to politicize the coronavirus outbreak and the Trump administration’s response to it?

Few events on the annual D.C. calendar rival the State of the Union for the label of “historic occasion,” but that didn’t stop Pelosi and her followers from putting their own poisonous, “petty, partisan politics” on full display.

And social media commenters knew it.

Can’t say that I blame the guy! Either Republican or Democrat she’s treated him like a criminal. 32 years she’s got to go! Term limits — Steve (@Steve54777860) March 8, 2020

Good for him. I’d do the same. She’s an embarrassment to USA. And to humanity. Her ongoing attacks speak volumes about her. — Alexandra Nieves⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Alexis11955) March 9, 2020

Saint Patrick led the SNAKES out of Ireland – President Donald Trump is leading the RATS out of Washington DC – Nancy Pelosi is a rat — — Saint Gerard Magella (@magaJella) March 9, 2020

The irony here is that the precipitating event involves Ireland, a country that’s no stranger to the damage hate-filled politics can bring.

Conditions in the U.S. are nowhere near the state of war that existed in Ireland until the 1998 Good Friday Agreement brought a troubled end to the “Troubles,” but that’s no thanks to the Democrats who despise Trump, or to their #Resistance to even the idea of cooperating with a duly elected president.

According to the AP, presidents have missed the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon only four times in the 35 years since the tradition began, and even then, the vice president went as an understudy. Trump himself attended in the first three years of his term, but not this year.

And Vice President Mike Pence will not be attending either, the AP reported.

Trump’s making a point about Pelosi’s poison. She’s not to be trusted, and Trump knows it.

