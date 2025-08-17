Share
Semi-trucks parked in San Diego on May 3, 2025.
Semi-trucks parked in San Diego on May 3, 2025. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

Trump's DOJ Hammers California Climate Madness with Two New Lawsuits

 By Michael Austin  August 17, 2025 at 8:00am
Justice Department attorneys filed two new lawsuits against the California Air Resources Board, the group responsible for making “preempted emissions standards” for heavy-duty trucks.

According to a news release from the Justice Department, the complaints align with a vow from President Donald Trump to end the electric vehicle mandate in California.

Biden administration officials had allowed CARB to impose regulations on heavy-duty trucks, but two months ago, Trump invalidated Environmental Protection Agency waivers letting California enforcing the standards.

CARB tried to enforce the standards anyway through a “Clean Truck Partnership,” the Justice Department asserted.

“Agreement, contract, partnership, mandate — whatever California wants to call it, this unlawful action attempts to undermine federal law,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Environment and Natural Resources Division reacted.

“President Donald Trump and Congress have invalidated the Clean Air Act waivers that were the basis for California’s actions,” he continued. “CARB must respect the democratic process and stop enforcing unlawful standards.”

The federal lawsuits come days after four major truck manufacturers filed their own complaints against the state of California, per a report from CNBC.

Those companies, which include Daimler and Volvo, are seeking to block California from enforcing the mandates.

“Notwithstanding that new legislation, California continues to demand compliance with its heavy-duty emissions standards,” the case said, according to a report from The Hill.

Some environmental groups were not pleased with the lawsuits.

“The lawsuit paints wealthy truck manufacturers as victims,” a statement from the Sierra Club claimed.

Jack Evans, the senior policy strategist for Sierra Club California, said that “this move against the Clean Truck Partnership is a disappointing abandonment of a commitment that secured regulatory stability in bringing cleaner trucks to California.”

“This action jeopardizes a commitment that would bring clean air to the communities that need it most,” he remarked.

“It is disappointing to see major truck manufacturers attempting to back away from their commitments in response to a hostile federal government,” he continued.

“Now is the moment for private-sector leadership, not maneuvers that undermine our climate goals and slow states’ progress towards clean air.”

