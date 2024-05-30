Trump supporters put their money where their loyalty is in the moments after he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The donations page for backing former President Donald Trump crashed from the heavy traffic.

The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged show trial. So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump’s campaign that the WinRed pages went down. We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible. Stay strong. — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 30, 2024

NBC indicated at roughly an hour after the verdict that the site was down

“President Trump’s donation website is being overrun with traffic!!!” conservative Madison Cawthorne posted on X, showing an image that visitors to Trump’s site received in the hectic moments after the verdict.

President Trump’s donation website is being overrun with traffic!!! pic.twitter.com/WnxTOmjL4L — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 30, 2024

When Trump’s site returned, it spoke of the dire fate facing the nation.

It referred to Trump as a “political prisoner.”

“Is this the end of America? I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG!” the site quoted Trump as saying.

“They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!” the site said.

While asking for donations, the site said donations send a message.

“Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message — right here, right now — that his chances of a 2nd term END TODAY!” the site said.

As Trump supporters showed the convictions would not alter their support, Republican lawmakers castigated the verdict.

The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 30, 2024

“The verdict in New York is a complete travesty that makes a mockery of our system of justice A political show trial conducted by an openly pro-Biden judge whose daughter makes money off the case, a jury from the most liberal county in America, absurd and ridiculous charges and outrageous jury instructions that guaranteed guilty verdicts Biden and the Trump deranged left will stop at nothing to remain in power,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida posted on X

“This verdict is a disgrace, and this trial should have never happened. Now more than ever, we need to rally around @realdonaldtrump, take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day,” Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas posted on X.

"This verdict is a disgrace, and this trial should have never happened. Now more than ever, we need to rally around @realdonaldtrump, take back the White House and Senate, and get this country back on track. The real verdict will be Election Day," Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas posted on X.

"This verdict says more about the system than the allegations. It will be seen as politically motivated and unfair, and it will backfire tremendously on the political Left," Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said, according to NBC. "I fear we have opened up Pandora's box on the presidency itself."

