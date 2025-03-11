President Donald Trump is not taking a passive approach to the escalating tariff war between the United States and Canada.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform early Tuesday to announce a fresh wave of tariffs in response to Ontario Premier Doug Ford applying a tariff to the electricity it helps provide the American northeast.

(Ford’s retaliation was in response to Trump’s original round of tariffs, aimed at holding America’s neighbors accountable when it comes to illegal immigration.)

“Based on Ontario, Canada, placing a 25% Tariff on ‘Electricity’ coming into the United States, I have instructed my Secretary of Commerce to add an ADDITIONAL 25% Tariff, to 50%, on all STEEL and ALUMINUM COMING INTO THE UNITED STATES FROM CANADA, ONE OF THE HIGHEST TARIFFING NATIONS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD,” Trump posted. “This will go into effect TOMORROW MORNING, March 12th.”

The 45th and 47th president of the United States wasn’t done there, though.

“Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous,” Trump added.

Interestingly, Trump also announced something of a contingency plan to help offset Ford’s tariff on electricity.

“I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area,” Trump announced. “This will allow the U.S to quickly do what has to be done to alleviate this abusive threat from Canada.”

Perhaps most importantly, Trump made it clear that he was not messing around by providing a concrete cutoff date for a new round of debilitating tariffs.

“If other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada, I will substantially increase, on April 2nd, the Tariffs on Cars coming into the U.S. which will, essentially, permanently shut down the automobile manufacturing business in Canada,” Trump posted.

He added: “Those cars can easily be made in the USA!”

Trump also — again — lamented how much Canada relies on America for national security and — again — suggested that the country of Canada may best be suited to be the 51st state.

“Also, Canada pays very little for National Security, relying on the United States for military protection,” Trump posted. “We are subsidizing Canada to the tune of more than 200 Billion Dollars a year.

“WHY??? This cannot continue.

“The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear. Canadians’ taxes will be very substantially reduced, they will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever before, there would no longer be a Northern Border problem, and the greatest and most powerful nation in the World will be bigger, better and stronger than ever — And Canada will be a big part of that.”

While Trump has made it clear that these actions are America first, he has not gotten widespread levels of support from local leaders.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, for example, claimed that Trump’s tariffs have been “been poorly conceived from the start,” according to the New York Post.

