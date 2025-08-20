Share
Trump's DoT Releases Astounding Prelim Findings into California Immigrant U-Turn Truck Driver - Only Answered 2 of 12 Verbal Questions Right

 By Randy DeSoto  August 19, 2025 at 6:44pm
The Department of Transportation announced preliminary findings Tuesday concerning a recent triple-fatal crash caused by an illegal immigrant truck driver making an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway.

Harjinder Singh was arrested Saturday in Stockton, California, on three counts of vehicular homicide. He entered the United States illegally in 2018, and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump administration in 2020, according to Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, Fox News reported.

Singh worked for California-based White Hawk Carriers, Inc.

Singh made a U-turn on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce last week as he attempted to cross the median through an “official use only” route.

His truck blocked all lanes of traffic, and a minivan slammed into the vehicle at full speed, killing a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman, a 30-year-old Florida City man, and a 54-year-old Miami man, according to the New York Post.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration investigators determined that the native of India does not speak English, as is required by law for truck drivers for safety reasons. In spite of that, he was issued a driver’s license in Washington State and New Mexico in violation of FMCSA rules, the DOT said in a Tuesday news release.

In July 2024, California also issued a commercial driver’s license to Singh, which federal authorities are also reviewing for legality.

Should whomever approved his Commercial Driver's License face charges as well?

“FMCSA investigators began its on-site compliance investigation on August 14, 2025 at the motor carrier’s premises in California. During the initial phase of the compliance investigation, investigators reviewed driver qualification files, obtained in-cab and forward-facing video footage of the crash, and conducted interviews with key personnel including the crash-involved driver,” the DOT said.

“During FMCSA’s interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs,” the agency added.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said regarding the accident, “If states had followed the rules, this driver would never have been behind the wheel and three precious lives would still be with us. This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures.”

“Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles,” Duffy continued.

“We will use every tool at our disposal to hold these states and bad actors accountable. President Trump and I will restore safety to our roads. The families of the deceased deserve justice,” he said.

McLaughlin blamed California, in part, for the deaths, posting on social media, “3 innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License — this state of governance is asinine.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office fired back, “Hey, genius: the federal government (TRUMP ADMIN) already confirmed that this guy meets federal and state immigration requirements — YOU issued him a work permit (EAD).”

McLaughlin replied, “False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses. There is no national CDL.”

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
