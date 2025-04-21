Trump's Easter Morning Greeting Is One for the Record Books, And the Last Line Shattered His Enemies

President Donald Trump ignited a social media frenzy after posting an unforgettable Easter message that took aim at Democrats who facilitate illegal immigration, as well as those who “cheated in the 2020 presidential election.”

In a hilarious Truth Social post dripping with stinging sarcasm, Trump wished his haters and enemies a “very Happy Easter.”

The president is famous for his comically blistering smackdowns, but his acerbic Easter message was one for the ages.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump began.

The jab was a reference to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who flew down to El Salvador last week to retrieve an illegal alien — an alleged MS-13 gangster — who had been deported due to a clerical error.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” he added.

🚨 THERE IT IS! TRUMP: “Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring m*rderers, drug lords, dangerous prisoners, mentally insane, well known MS-13 gang members [in] to our country.” These never get old. pic.twitter.com/Nbsb6uPLsz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 20, 2025

Trump then took aim at former President Joe Biden, as well as those who helped “this highly destructive Moron” get installed in the Oval Office.

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America,” Trump wrote.

The president continued: “He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing — But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!”

Trump’s latest brutal takedown of left-wing agitators had his supporters in stitches.

🤣🤣🤣👍🏻. I never get tired of his statements. ❤️🇺🇸😎 — Letfreedomring (@Letfreedom16385) April 20, 2025

😂🤣 this is classic Happy Easter from Trump🐇 — Biggunguy (@BiggunguyEd) April 20, 2025

Hahaha! Pure Trump. And all true. Happy Easter indeed! — Molly Campbell (@MollyCakesTC) April 20, 2025

Over the years, Trump has entertained the public with many uproarious social media posts, but these two are among the top 5:

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2024

Trump‘s comically scathing Easter troll of his haters this year was the cherry on top.

