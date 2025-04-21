Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Commentary
President Donald Trump speaks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Trump's Easter Morning Greeting Is One for the Record Books, And the Last Line Shattered His Enemies

 By Samantha Chang  April 21, 2025 at 4:51am
Share

President Donald Trump ignited a social media frenzy after posting an unforgettable Easter message that took aim at Democrats who facilitate illegal immigration, as well as those who “cheated in the 2020 presidential election.”

In a hilarious Truth Social post dripping with stinging sarcasm, Trump wished his haters and enemies a “very Happy Easter.”

The president is famous for his comically blistering smackdowns, but his acerbic Easter message was one for the ages.

“Happy Easter to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting and scheming so hard to bring Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, the Mentally Insane, and well known MS-13 Gang Members and Wife Beaters, back into our Country,” Trump began.

The jab was a reference to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who flew down to El Salvador last week to retrieve an illegal alien — an alleged MS-13 gangster — who had been deported due to a clerical error.

“Happy Easter also to the WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Judges and Law Enforcement Officials who are allowing this sinister attack on our Nation to continue, an attack so violent that it will never be forgotten!” he added.

Trump then took aim at former President Joe Biden, as well as those who helped “this highly destructive Moron” get installed in the Oval Office.

Do you think Trump’s last line was meant sincerely?

“Sleepy Joe Biden purposefully allowed Millions of CRIMINALS to enter our Country, totally unvetted and unchecked, through an Open Borders Policy that will go down in history as the single most calamitous act ever perpetrated upon America,” Trump wrote.

The president continued: “He was, by far, our WORST and most Incompetent President, a man who had absolutely no idea what he was doing — But to him, and to the person that ran and manipulated the Auto Pen (perhaps our REAL President!), and to all of the people who CHEATED in the 2020 Presidential Election in order to get this highly destructive Moron Elected, I wish you, with great love, sincerity, and affection, a very Happy Easter!!!”

Trump’s latest brutal takedown of left-wing agitators had his supporters in stitches.

Related:
Reparations for the Rest of Us? Trump's Right-Hand Man Raises a Question Every Law-Abiding American Should Think About

Over the years, Trump has entertained the public with many uproarious social media posts, but these two are among the top 5:

Trump‘s comically scathing Easter troll of his haters this year was the cherry on top.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Brutal Video: Marylanders Are Thrilled 'Maryland Man' Was Deported, Dems Will Lose Even More Minorities
Trump's Easter Morning Greeting Is One for the Record Books, And the Last Line Shattered His Enemies
Trump Silences Gun Control Talk After FSU Shooting: 'The Gun Doesn't Do the Shooting; The People Do'
Bukele Called 'Greatest of All Time' After Smackdown He Gave Dem Sen Trying to Return 'Maryland Man' to US
Video: Protesters Target Wrong Congresswoman's Event, Get Tased as MTG Watches and Audience Applauds
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation