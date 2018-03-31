The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Trump’s Economy Booming As Energy Imports Are Lowest in 35 Years

By Michael Bastasch
March 31, 2018 at 12:55pm

Print

U.S. imports of energy from other countries were the lowest since 1982 during President Donald Trump’s first year in office, according to Energy Department data.

The 35-year low in energy imports were largely driven by booming exports of American petroleum products, natural gas, crude oil and coal.

For 2017 export levels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a “27% increase from 2016 and the highest annual U.S. energy exports on record.”

It’s good news for the Trump administration, which has pushed “energy dominance” as a policy goal.

Federal agencies have rolled back regulations seen as hindering energy production and exports.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

EIA, the Energy Department’s statistics arm, says the U.S. became a net exporter of natural gas last year, mostly from pipelines to Mexico and Canada.

But oil exports also boomed thanks to Congress repealing the crude export ban during the last administration.

Coal and petroleum product exports were also up substantially in 2017 at 61 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

EIA noted:

“The United States was a net exporter of coal, coal coke, petroleum products, natural gas, and biomass, but a net importer of crude oil.”

Source: US Energy Information Administration

RELATED: Biden Attack Viewed as Compliment by Trump Supporters

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, energy, The Economy

By: Michael Bastasch on March 31, 2018 at 12:55pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

Kemerovo, Siberia mall fire

Dozens Dead After 40 Schoolchildren Were Locked Inside Burning Movie Theater

Randy DeSoto

Pope_Francis_(1)

Pope Francis: There Is No Hell

Gabrielle Okun

Hero Who Hid Jewish Children in Laundry Baskets from Nazis Dies at 107

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Dick Morris

special prosecutor Robert Mueller

Dick Morris: Is This Finally the End of Mueller?

Michael Bastasch

California Threatening to Sue Trump if They Can’t Be Exempt from Fuel Laws

Rebekah Baker

Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

Jack Davis

Karen Carter Peterson, guns being destroyed

DNC Vice Chair Publicly Demands Repeal of the 2nd Amendment

Recently Posted