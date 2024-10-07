Share
Trump's Election Odds Surge Suddenly, Hit Highest Level in Months

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2024 at 12:37pm
A major player in the prediction market has come out with a major forecast that former President Donald Trump is now leading Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump’s lead over Kamala Harris just hit an all-time high in Pennsylvania. Odds he wins are ahead by 12%,” Polymarket posted on X.

The post showed a graphic indicating Trump has 56 percent support in the key swing state of Pennsylvania against 44 percent for Harris.

Polymarket put Trump’s odds at 53.6 percent against 45.8 percent for Harris. Rounding that to 54 percent, it was the first time since August 5 that Trump has hit that mark.

The chart of predictions showed that on July 16, three days after the first assassination attempt against him, Trump was at 72 percent odds of winning.

Do you think Trump will win?

Then President Joe Biden dropped out, to be replaced by Harris, and the daily predictions showed a rise in the odds for Harris as Trump’s dipped. From early August until early October, Trump and Harris flip-flopped in Polymarket’s predictions often within a point or two of each other,

In its newest numbers, Polymarket shows Trump ahead in Arizona, 67 percent to 33 percent for Harris, and Georgia, with 64 percent for Trump and 36 percent for Harris.

Three swing states remain in Harris’s hands, the latest numbers showed.

Harris leads Trump in Wisconsin, 52 percent to 48 percent, in Nevada, 53 percent to 47 percent, and Michigan, 53 percent to 47 percent, Polymarket said.

Elon Musk recently noted on X that prediction markets are “[m]ore accurate than polls, as actual money is on the line.”

Writer Rex Umberleigh posted on X that support for Harris is fading because she is her own worst enemy.

“[T]he honeymoon is over. As she hits various outlets and interviews, it will only get worse,” he wrote.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
