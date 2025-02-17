Share
Trump's EPA Chief: We Have Found the 'Gold Bars' Biden's Team Hid - $20 Billion Set Aside to Thwart Trump

 By Ben Zeisloft  February 17, 2025 at 12:30pm
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin revealed on Wednesday that staffers for former President Joe Biden established a $20 billion slush fund to advance their interests once President Donald Trump took office.

Zeldin said in a video posted to X that an “extremely disturbing video” circulated two months ago showing a Biden appointee in the EPA admitting that the team was “tossing gold bars off the Titanic.”

According to Zeldin, the “gold bars” were tax dollars moved out of the EPA as the Biden administration drew to a close.


But Zeldin’s team has now found the “gold bars.”

“Shockingly, roughly 20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA,” he said in the video.

“This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history, and it was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rushed job with reduced oversight,” he continued.

Zeldin explained that the money was used to prop up a leftist patronage network rather than serve the taxpayer.


“Even further, this pot of $20 billion was awarded to just eight entities that were then responsible for doling out your money to NGOs and others at their discretion, with far less transparency,” Zeldin said. “Just under $7 billion was sent to one entity called the Climate United Fund.”

Is there any part of the government that you believe runs an honest budget?

Zeldin vowed that he would seek to claw back the $20 billion and would examine the failure of financial transparency that occurred.

“The days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over,” he said.

“The American public deserves a more transparent and accountable government than what transpired these past four years.”

This stash of “gold bars” from the EPA is merely one of several slush funds that have been discovered within less than a month of Trump taking office.

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency similarly uncovered billions of dollars in bizarre or corrupt projects at USAID, through which leftists were employed to promote their pet ideologies and shove them down the throats of other countries.

The American people hope that Zeldin is correct.

The vast majority want the “days of irresponsibly shoveling boatloads of cash to far-left activist groups” to finally be over.

In other words, they want the money back in their pockets, not thrown off the Titanic.

Ben Zeisloft
