Trump's Ex-Lawyer and Co-Defendant Turns on Him, Claims She Can't Support Him Again

Jenna Ellis, who once was an attorney for former President Donald Trump, now opposes him ever being president again.

Ellis was among the attorneys working with Trump and his supporters in the wide-ranging effort to challenge the outcome of the 2020 election. That effort has since resulted in a federal indictment against Trump and a state indictment from Georgia.

Ellis is among the 18 indicted along with Trump in the Georgia case, which is charging Trump and his supporters with racketeering.

A report in the Guardian noted that on Thursday, she and talk show host Steve Deace were talking about Trump and his candidacy to be president in 2024. The conversation took place on “Jenna Ellis in the Morning,” a show hosted by Ellis on American Family Radio. Ellis later posted a piece of the Guardian article on her account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Before that man [Trump] needs to be president again … [to] escape the quote-unquote, ‘witch-hunts’, that man needs Jesus again because … his ambitions would be fueled by showing some self-awareness. And he won’t do it because he can’t admit, ‘I’m not God,’” Deace said.

Ellis said that comment “perfectly articulated exactly how I, as a voter, feel.”

She said she knew Trump “as a friend, as a former boss.”

Will Ellis’ view of Trump affect the Georgia trial? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 9% (7 Votes) No: 91% (70 Votes)

“I have great love and respect for him personally,” she said.

Then came the hammer.

“But everything that you just said resonates with me as exactly why I simply can’t support him for elected office again. Why I have chosen to distance is because of that, frankly, malignant, narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong,” she said.

Ellis also said she was dismayed that some of Trump’s supporters believe in one person more than their principles.

“And the total idolatry that I’m seeing from some of the supporters that are unwilling to put the Constitution and the country and the conservative principles above their love for a star is really troubling,” she said

“And I think that we do need to, as Americans and as conservatives and particularly as Christians, take this very seriously and understand where are we putting our vote,” she said.

After being indicted, Ellis has said she believes her legal fees — and those of other defendants — should be paid for by the Trump-supporting political action committee MAGA Inc., according to The Hill.

Over $200,000 raised for my defense fund! Thank you to everyone who is helping me fight a weaponized government and the criminalization of the practice of law.https://t.co/40rKSVoPqo — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 14, 2023

“I was reliably informed Trump isn’t funding any of us who are indicted. Would this change if he becomes the nominee? Why then, not now? I totally agree this has become a bigger principle than just one man. So why isn’t MAGA, Inc. funding everyone’s defense?” she wrote in a post on X.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.