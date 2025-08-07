Trump's Executive Orders Cracking Down on Crime in D.C. Had an Immediate Effect

President Donald Trump’s executive order geared toward curbing crime in the nation’s capital is already yielding results, even drawing the attention of The Washington Post, which was forced to highlight some of his successes.

“When a young man pulled out a marijuana joint in Logan Circle park and proceeded to smoke it on a bench one evening last month, three law enforcement officers quickly appeared, handcuffed him and took him away,” the Washington Post’s Wednesday article read.

“The officers were with the U.S. Park Police. And they were there to enforce one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders: ‘Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful,'” it continued.

The commander in chief’s order, issued in April, focused on launching “a coordinated effort to ensure that these sites remain beautiful and secure by preventing crime, protecting our monuments, and promoting beautification.”

“President Trump is committed to making our nation’s capital safer and even more beautiful for its residents, lawmakers, and visitors,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

As for crime specifically, the executive order created a task force that must produce monthly reports and also addressed removing homeless encampments.

A key element also included having more federal officers near D.C.’s parks, monuments, and museums.

In other words, common-sense reform.

D.C. is considered federal land, giving Trump discretion to help clean up a city that has become overrun by crime, homelessness, drugs, and general filth.

“Trump amplified his campaign Tuesday, sharing a photo of a bloodied young man who he said had been beaten by ‘local thugs,'” The Post added. “People familiar with the incident identified the victim as Edward Coristine, a protégé of Elon Musk and a former U.S. DOGE Service staffer.” Coristine is also known as “Big Balls.”

The Washington Post story pointed out that D.C. violence was getting out of control during the Biden era, with “a sharp spike in killings and robberies that in 2023 rendered the nation’s capital one of America’s deadliest cities.”

“The crime drop has continued this year,” the D.C. news outlet explained. “White House officials say Trump’s executive order targeting crime and vagrancy has led to improvements across the city.”

But there is still a long way to go.

Part of the article tried to credit other elements as well, but there was no denying that Trump had an impact.

He has even managed to form an unlikely rapport with D.C.’s Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“Trump and Bowser have shared a more positive relationship than during his first term in the White House — with Bowser telling The Washington Post that her administration welcomes the closer partnership with federal agencies to tamp down on crime.”

In addition, Trump’s efforts to get federal authorities involved has led to more apprehensions of illegal aliens along with “more crime enforcement on transit systems and in other public places, the coordinated cleanup of parks and monuments, and the clearing of homeless encampments, according to data the White House shared with The Post as an update on its initiative.”

Trump is keeping his campaign promises to fight fire with fire. Keeping D.C. safe — and beautiful — is not only vital to protecting lawmakers and residents, but helps with America’s image.

It sends a message to visitors from other countries, our own citizens, and people all around the world.

If the U.S. doesn’t even have respect for its own capital, how can it conduct business with other nations and be seen as the world’s foremost superpower?

If the White House continues to make progress on the issue, the city will likely turn some heads, and in doing so, restore a sense of respect that’s been lost over the last several decades.

